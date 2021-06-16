Hazeltree Expands Reach To China: Guotai Junan International Implements Hazeltree Treasury Management

NEW YORK, HONG KONG and LONDON, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazeltree, the leading provider of integrated treasury management and portfolio finance solutions for investment managers, today announced that Guotai Junan International (“GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788.HK), major overseas platform of Guotai Junan Securities (“GTJA”, Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK) who is a comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and leading position in the Chinese securities industry, has implemented Hazeltree as its treasury management solution. Hazeltree is delighted to announce its first major client with strong ties to its parent company in China, an identified key expansion market.



To support its continued growth, GTJAI has implemented Hazeltree to centralize cash and treasury management, improve operational efficiencies and strengthen internal controls. GTJAI has partnered with Hazeltree to automate manual processes around cash balance aggregation across banking counterparties, streamline cash movements and workflows, standardize and strengthen approval processes, and improve cash forecasting and loans management.

GTJAI partnered with Hazeltree to:

Improve client support and satisfaction with Hazeltree’s streamlined treasury solution;

Leverage Hazeltree’s industry-specific treasury solution, designed exclusively for financial services firms;

Realize process improvements and efficiencies by reducing errors, speed to quality information for decision support, and risk by replacing legacy, manual spreadsheets; and,

Gain competitive market advantage through adoption of Hazeltree’s latest FinTech innovations and approach to treasury management.

“With our continued business success, GTJAI is focused on partnering with the latest FinTech providers to support our goals,” said GTJAI Managing Director, Head of Treasury Department George Wong. “Hazeltree delivers on the technology promise, while simultaneously elevating treasury to a strategic function. With Hazeltree, we are streamlining our cash management function, client service model, and decision making, while improving controls and reducing risks.”

“Simply put: technology drives success and competitive advantage and Hazeltree’s technology has delivered on its promise,” said GTJAI IT Director Jason Lam. “Working with Hazeltree’s team has been a true partnership and we are looking forward to expanding our relationship as we continue to grow our business.”

“We are very focused on growing our business in Asia and having GTJAI as our first client headquartered in China reflects the confidence that clients have in us, and our commitment to the region,” said Sameer Shalaby, Hazeltree’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our focus on delivering new and unique treasury technology designed specifically for our industry is a clear differentiator of our mission versus other providers.”

About GTJAI

Guotai Junan International (“GTJAI”, Stock Code: 1788.HK) is the market leader and first mover for internationalization of Chinese Securities Company. The Company is the first Chinese securities broker listed on the Main Board of The Hong Kong Stock Exchange through initial public offering. Based in Hong Kong, the Company provides diversified integrated financial services. The company’s core business includes seven categories of brokerage, corporate finance, asset management, loans and financing, financial products, market making and investments, which covers three dimensions including individual finance (wealth management), institutional finance (institutional investor services and corporate finance service) and investment management. Currently, GTJAI has been assigned “Baa2” and “BBB+” long term issuer rating from Moody and Standard & Poor respectively. The controlling shareholder, Guotai Junan Securities Company Limited (Stock Code: 601211.SS; 2611.HK), is the comprehensive financial provider with a long-term, sustainable and overall leading position in the Chinese securities industry. For more information about GTJAI, please visit http://www.gtjai.com.

About Hazeltree

Hazeltree is the leading cloud-based treasury management solution provider, serving hedge funds, private markets, asset managers, fund administrators, financial institutions and pension funds with powerful, proactive performance enhancement and risk mitigation capabilities that generate alpha from operations, reduce a range of liquidity and funding risks and streamline operations. Hazeltree’s integrated treasury management solution includes comprehensive cash management, securities finance, collateral and margin management, and counterparty management. Hazeltree is headquartered in New York with offices in London and Hong Kong. Visit www.hazeltree.com or contact info@hazeltree.com for more information.

