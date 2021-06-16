CarAdvise Partners With Affirm to Offer Long-Term Payment Options

Chicago, IL, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarAdvise, America’s top online vehicle maintenance, scheduling, and discounted repairs marketplace has launched a new partnership with Affirm, a financial lender of installment loans. This partnership will give CarAdvise members availability to choose a long-term payment option for their vehicle maintenance and repair purchases.

CarAdvise’s platform allows members to search, compare prices, and book vehicle and maintenance appointments online all while saving 10%-40% on services. Until today, members only had the option to pay at checkout via credit card. Now members will have the option to select Affirm as a payment method at checkout, allowing them to pay off their car maintenance over time. The Affirm payment program will allow CarAdvise members to pay for their maintenance or repair over a 3, 6, or 12 month period. With Affirm’s convenient sign up and qualifying process, drivers will have more flexibility in their payment options. To qualify, members will submit their name, date of birth, phone number, and the last four digits of their social security number. Once approved, customers will have the option to submit payments manually or set up “auto pay” through Affirm.

“We’ve always strived to make car maintenance and repair more accessible to the average consumer. Now, with Affirm, we can offer our members more flexible payment options, especially for more expensive services,” says CarAdvise Founder and CEO, Greg Tepas. “This is a fantastic tool that current and future CarAdvise members will be able utilize as payment method to make car maintenance and repair even more affordable and enable those that otherwise would have had to delay or decline repairs to get back on the road with safe vehicles.”

When members go to the check-out screen they can select Affirm as their payment option. They’ll then be sent a verification code to create an account and start the qualifying process. CarAdvise is proud to have added more payment options for its members to create an easier, more affordable car care experience.

About CarAdvise

CarAdvise is the largest online marketplace for vehicle maintenance and repair. Through its innovative platform, CarAdvise has created the only place on the web to compare prices for maintenance services at over 25,000 shops, 35+ national brands, and 1000’s of independent shops throughout North America. Consumers and commercial fleets receive upfront discounted pricing when booking through CarAdvise using its proprietary technology to approve and pay for services suggested by the shop real-time. CarAdvise service descriptions and unbiased advice protect customers from unnecessary work resulting in greater trust, convenience, and savings.



For more information visit www.caradvise.com/