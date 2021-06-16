Axtria Leads Discussion on Pharma’s Advanced Uses of Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence With 6 Sessions at PMSA 2021 Annual Conference

Berkeley Heights, NJ, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the elevated importance of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven intelligence technology systems for a global life sciences industry facing new risks to its commercial model accelerated by COVID-19, Axtria has announced it will be leading six sessions covering a range of innovative uses of data analysis and insights for patient and provider engagement at the Pharmaceutical Management Science Association (PMSA) 2021 Annual Conference on June 17-18.

The Axtria-led sessions and group panel discussion, in which Axtria shares perspectives with such companies as Novartis, Janssen, CSL Behring, and ViiV Healthcare will include how to leverage advanced analytics to adjust health care professional (HCP) engagement activity approaches and broader marketing mix models post COVID-19; utilizing machine learning to project HCP brand adoption; innovations in promotions program analytics; scaling data analytics in pharma commercial operations, and a unique case study on optimizing co-pay data analytics in the HIV space.

Here is the schedule of Axtria’s poster, podium, and panel presentations:

Thursday, June 17

2:00 PM EDT – 2:45 PM EDT

Podium Presentation: Leveraging Advanced Analytics for HIV Co-Pay Card Program Optimization

Yafen Huang, Manager, Axtria

Sean Gracey, Director, ViiV Healthcare

4:00 PM EDT – 4:12 PM EDT

Poster Session: S.M.A.R.T. Activity Planning for HCPs in the New Normal

Ashvin Bhogendra, Senior Director, Axtria

Inderpreet Kambo, Client Partner, Axtria

4:00 PM EDT – 4:12 PM EDT

Poster Session: Approaches to Correct for COVID-19 in Marketing-Mix Modeling

Stefano Alberti, Senior Director, Axtria

Amit Verma, Director, Axtria

Friday, June 18

11:15 AM EDT – 11:45 AM EDT

Podium Presentation: Applications of Interpretable Machine Learning in Commercial Pharma: Predicting Brand Adoption Through HCP-Profiling

Rajnish Kumar, Decision Science Principal, Axtria

Chandresh Awadhwal, Decision Science Associate Director, Axtria

2:00 PM EDT – 2:45 PM EDT

Podium Presentation: Evolution and Innovations in Promotion Mix Analytics

Saswati Dasgupta, Manager, Axtria

Ramesh Krishnan, Principal, Axtria

4:00 PM EDT – 4:45 PM EDT

Panel Discussion: Analytics at Scale

Panelists:

Steve Sbrar, Senior Director, Execution Effectiveness & Transformation, Novartis

Jeff Headd, Senior Director, Commercial Data Science, Janssen

Paul Jens, Executive Director, Commercial Operations, CSL Behring

Kedar Naphade, Senior Principal, Axtria

Connect With Axtria:

About Axtria

Axtria is a global provider of cloud software and data analytics to the life sciences industry. Axtria helps life sciences companies transform the product commercialization journey to drive sales growth and improve healthcare outcomes for patients. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life sciences industry. With customers in over 75 countries, Axtria is one of the biggest global commercial solutions providers in the life sciences industry.

Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage big data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria DataMAxTM, Axtria InsightsMAxTM, Axtria SalesIQTM, and Axtria CustomerIQTM are cloud-based software platforms that enable customers to efficiently manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning and manage end-to-end commercial operations. For more information, go to www.axtria.com.

Trademarks

Axtria, Axtria SalesIQ™, Axtria CustomerIQ™, Axtria InsightsMAx™, and Axtria DataMAx™ are registered trademarks of Axtria. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.