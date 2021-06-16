Axtria Leads Discussion on Pharma’s Advanced Uses of Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence With 6 Sessions at PMSA 2021 Annual Conference

Berkeley Heights, NJ, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the elevated importance of data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven intelligence technology systems for a global life sciences industry facing new risks to its commercial model accelerated by COVID-19, Axtria has announced it will be leading six sessions covering a range of innovative uses of data analysis and insights for patient and provider engagement at the Pharmaceutical Management Science Association (PMSA) 2021 Annual Conference on June 17-18.
The Axtria-led sessions and group panel discussion, in which Axtria shares perspectives with such companies as Novartis, Janssen, CSL Behring, and ViiV Healthcare will include how to leverage advanced analytics to adjust health care professional (HCP) engagement activity approaches and broader marketing mix models post COVID-19; utilizing machine learning to project HCP brand adoption; innovations in promotions program analytics; scaling data analytics in pharma commercial operations, and a unique case study on optimizing co-pay data analytics in the HIV space.
Here is the schedule of Axtria’s poster, podium, and panel presentations:
Thursday, June 17
2:00 PM EDT – 2:45 PM EDT
Podium Presentation: Leveraging Advanced Analytics for HIV Co-Pay Card Program Optimization
Yafen Huang, Manager, Axtria
Sean Gracey, Director, ViiV Healthcare
4:00 PM EDT – 4:12 PM EDT
Poster Session: S.M.A.R.T. Activity Planning for HCPs in the New Normal
Ashvin Bhogendra, Senior Director, Axtria
Inderpreet Kambo, Client Partner, Axtria
4:00 PM EDT – 4:12 PM EDT
Poster Session: Approaches to Correct for COVID-19 in Marketing-Mix Modeling
Stefano Alberti, Senior Director, Axtria
Amit Verma, Director, Axtria
Friday, June 18
11:15 AM EDT – 11:45 AM EDT
Podium Presentation: Applications of Interpretable Machine Learning in Commercial Pharma: Predicting Brand Adoption Through HCP-Profiling
Rajnish Kumar, Decision Science Principal, Axtria
Chandresh Awadhwal, Decision Science Associate Director, Axtria
2:00 PM EDT – 2:45 PM EDT
Podium Presentation: Evolution and Innovations in Promotion Mix Analytics
Saswati Dasgupta, Manager, Axtria
Ramesh Krishnan, Principal, Axtria
4:00 PM EDT – 4:45 PM EDT
Panel Discussion: Analytics at Scale
Panelists:
Steve Sbrar, Senior Director, Execution Effectiveness & Transformation, Novartis
Jeff Headd, Senior Director, Commercial Data Science, Janssen
Paul Jens, Executive Director, Commercial Operations, CSL Behring
Kedar Naphade, Senior Principal, Axtria
