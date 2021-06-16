Infinidat Expands its InfiniBox Line with New Solid-State Array to Deliver the Industry’s Highest Performance for the Most Demanding Enterprise Applications

WALTHAM, Mass., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced the new InfiniBox SSA™, a groundbreaking solid-state array that delivers the industry’s highest performance for the most demanding enterprise applications. The InfiniBox SSA is powered by Infinidat’s proven deep learning software algorithms and extensive DRAM cache. It will consistently deliver performance and latency results that surpass all-flash arrays (AFAs), while providing the same acclaimed customer experience, 100 percent availability, and uncompromising reliability of the InfiniBox.



“The innovation of our new solid-state array is squarely focused on demanding enterprise applications requiring the highest levels of performance with consistent, predictable low latency for virtually every I/O,” said Phil Bullinger, CEO at Infinidat. “Our established InfiniBox system disrupts conventional all-flash arrays, delivering a unique and very compelling combination of performance, scale, availability and cost for the vast majority of enterprise workloads. The InfiniBox SSA now extends our capabilities to meet the most intensive enterprise storage requirements.”

The new InfiniBox SSA expands the award-winning InfiniBox family and is the company’s first 100 percent solid-state technology for persistent storage which, when coupled with Infinidat’s patented Neural Cache deep learning software, takes the groundbreaking performance of the InfiniBox array to the next level. The InfiniBox SSA for profiles requiring consistent ultra-low latency is complementary to the standard InfiniBox system for general-purpose applications, which are the vast majority of enterprise applications. A common software base between the standard InfiniBox and new InfiniBox SSA provides seamless, transparent data mobility between the platforms, enabling customers to reduce overall TCO while optimizing latency based on application demands.

Feedback from global customers who have already evaluated and deployed the InfiniBox SSA has been exceedingly positive. InfiniBox SSA derives its faster-than-AFA performance through the extensive use of DRAM cache enabled by Infinidat’s patented Neural Cache software. DRAM and solid-state drives (SSDs) are both solid-state technologies, but DRAM is an order of magnitude faster than flash-based SSDs.

"The InfiniBox architecture has been a game-changer for us, as it helps us meet our SLAs to the business around performance, guaranteed 100% availability, support and ease of use," said Matt Bieri, Chief Information Officer at Tyler Technologies. "Our most demanding applications, representing about 5 percent of our workload, require sustained sub-millisecond latency. We're excited to bring in the InfiniBox SSA, which leverages the same InfiniBox architecture, Neural Cache and feature-set, for these ultra-high performance workloads."

“We chose to deploy the new InfiniBox SSA because it is the highest-performing, most resilient and most consistent enterprise-class storage solution on the market today,” said a Fortune 500 insurance company, which requires enterprise-class storage at multi-petabyte scale. “We put the InfiniBox SSA through rigorous testing and compared it head-to-head with the major all-flash array solutions. The InfiniBox SSA surprised us by outperforming every AFA product, achieving 3x the original captured performance with 40 percent lower latency, even during multiple failure scenarios. Now, we are able to support our higher-demanding service level agreement profiles on the SSA platform better than we have ever been able to do with any other storage product.”

“Our market research has affirmed that some enterprise applications require ultra-low latency and extremely high performance. Striking this balance and maximizing the speed have been a challenge, calling for a new approach that goes beyond conventional approaches,” said Paul Nashawaty, Senior Analyst at ESG. “The strategy to make the back-end persistent storage completely solid-state technology and get the very best performance from any media is a new way of thinking about how to better address performance-sensitive applications.”

By offering both the InfiniBox and the InfiniBox SSA systems, Infinidat enables large enterprise customers to consolidate and address their application workloads with the right mix of performance and latency at the right cost. Not only do users of the InfiniBox SSA get the blazing speed, but they also benefit from the ease of use, scalability, high availability, and lower total cost of ownership (TCO) that have put the InfiniBox platform in high demand among enterprises and service providers alike.

The InfiniBox SSA is generally available (GA) today.

For more information about the InfiniBox SSA, click here.

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 7.1EB worldwide to date. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

