The Corporate Training Market is expected to grow by $ 14.06 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

Our report on the corporate training market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the digitization of learning materials, growth of small and medium-sized businesses, and the emergence of cost-effective e-learning training modules. In addition, the digitization of learning materials is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The corporate training market in Europe analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The corporate training market in Europe is segmented as below:

By Product

• Technical courses

• Non-technical courses



By Geographical Landscape

• Western Europe

• Nordic Countries

• Southern Europe

• Central and Eastern Europe



This study identifies the increased emphasis on learning analytics as one of the prime reasons driving the corporate training market growth in Europe during the next few years. Also, the increasing use of microlearning and gamification in corporate training and the emergence of IoT and wearable devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.



Our report on corporate training market in Europe covers the following areas:

• Corporate training market sizing in Europe

• Corporate training market forecast in Europe

• Corporate training market industry analysis in Europe



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading corporate training market vendors in Europe that include Adobe Inc., Articulate Global Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., City and Guilds Group, D2L Corp., GP Strategies Corp., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Learning Technologies Group Plc, Miller Heiman Group Inc., and Skillsoft Ltd. Also, the corporate training market in Europe analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.

