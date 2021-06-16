United States School Furniture Market Report 2021: Market Size is Expected to Reach $2.76 Billion by 2028 - Growing Demand for Flexible Seating in Classrooms

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. School Furniture Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Seating Furniture, Storage Units, Lab Equipment), by Application (Classroom, Library & Labs), and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. school furniture market size is expected to reach USD 2.76 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2021 to 2028.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the number of public elementary schools increased from 98.2 thousand in 2017 to 98.5 thousand in 2018. Similarly, the number of public secondary schools increased from 66.8 thousand in 2017 to 67.4 thousand in 2018. Thus, an increasing number of schools is resulting in higher demand for school furniture.



The growing demand for flexible seating in classrooms is also expected to drive the product demand. This school furniture is designed on evolving space configurations and can help check the rising posture problems in children. These allow children to be more posture-correct and provide comfortable ergonomic options. Multiple seating options including chairs, yoga balls, couches, and springy stools have been gaining traction.



In November 2020, MiEN Company, which serves the education industry with innovative furniture products that promote and support active and interactive learning environments, introduced new product offerings to help institutions take active learning spaces to a new level. One such product is a DIY backless chair.

The product is designed for active learning environments that encourage students to strengthen their core in a ready-to-learn position. Its backless design allows the chair to be easily stored away under tables when students prefer to stand. These chairs are light, easy to move, and optimize space because they are easy to stack.



School furniture plays an important role in the overall learning environment. Students spend as long as 9 hours at their desks every day and hence, classroom ergonomics play an important role in schools. Institutions have been increasingly focusing on school furniture and ensuring that it's suitable for the pupils, allows movement, and invariably encourages a good posture. It is recommended that classroom seating should support a healthy posture, especially since young bodies develop rapidly. It should also decrease fidgeting.



The environmentally-conscious schools have been significantly investing in green desks and tables, green chairs, green pre-school furniture, green library furniture, and green dry erase boards, among others. Green school furniture products are made via the employment of various manufacturing processes as well as materials that meet numerous approval standards for emissions. Moreover, these are designed to protect indoor air quality. The rising demand for green furniture in various schools and colleges is expected to open new growth opportunities for manufacturers over the forecast period.



U.S. School Furniture Market Report Highlights

By product, the seating furniture segment is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

Based on application, the library and labs segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2028. This is attributed to the increasing requirements for large storage spaces and flexible seating in libraries and labs.

The classroom application segment held the largest share of over 75.0% in 2020 and is foreseen to remain at the forefront over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. U.S. School Furniture Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of Covid-19 on U.S. School Furniture Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. Roadmap of U.S. School Furniture Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Product Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. U.S. School Furniture Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Seating Furniture

5.3. Storage Units

5.4. Lab Equipment



Chapter 6. U.S. School Furniture Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Classroom

6.3. Library & Labs



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis

7.1. Key U.S. Players, Recent Developments & Their Impact on The Industry

7.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.3. Vendor Landscape



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

Smith System Mfg. Co.

Knoll, Inc.

The HON Company

Virco

Fleetwood Group

VS America, Inc.

Hertz Furniture

Paragon Furniture Inc.

Haskell Education

Marco Group

