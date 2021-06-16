Global Malic Acid Market (2021 to 2029) - Featuring Changmao Biochemical, FUSO & Isegen South Africa Among Others

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malic Acid Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers strategic insights into the global malic acid industry along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2019 to 2029. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on application types and cross-sectional study across different geographies. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2019 & 2029. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints and opportunities.

Malic acid, it is adicarboxylic acid which is used an active ingredient in many food products. Malic acid exhibits the properties such as controlling the microorganisms' growth, adjusting pH, and also flavour enhancement which makes it highly preferable for usage in the food and beverage industry. It also imparts a very pleasant flavor when added in food and beverages. Therefore, it is significantly used in the food and beverage industry where it is used in various products such as bakery products, fruit juices, sports drinks, carbonated beverages, desserts and frozen specialities. Furthermore, rising demand of the fruit flavored drinks and protein drinks is substantially growing the malic acid market. However, the global market for malic acid is projected to expand at a moderate growth rate during the forecast period.



Malic acid usage as a preservative is witnessing growth owing to the increasing popularity of convenience food products such as processed foods and ready to drink beverages, consequently driving the market demand. During the forecast period regions such as Asia, Middle East, Latin America and Eastern Europe is projected to witness highest growth rate, owing to improving standard of living, shift in trend towards western styled food, low penetrations of diet and nutritional food. Furthermore, approval of malic acid from different regulatory agency for food processing is projected to augment the overall market growth over the coming years.



In order to help the strategic decision makers, the report also includes profiles of the leading malic acid manufacturers, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities and Weaknesses) analysis and key developments. The major players profiled in the report areBartek Ingredients, Changmao Biochemical, FUSO, Isegen South Africa, Miles Chemical, Qiaoyou Chemical, Prinova LLC, Wego Chemicals & Minerals corp, PolyntS.p.A and YongsanChemicals. Further, the report also covers market positioning of the key players operating in the malic acids market.



Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:



Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the malic acids industry

Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth

In-depth competitive environment analysis

SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis

Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global malic acid market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2020 to 2029, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.



The global malic acid market can be categorized on the basis of applications as:



Beverages

Confections

Food

Personal care products and pharmaceuticals

Others (Detergent, animal feed, and others)

In 2019, beverages (both powders and liquids, mainly fruit-flavored beverages) accounted for 50% of the global consumption of malic acid. Increasing application scope in beverages mainly in low-calorie drinks, cider and apple flavored drinks coupled with growing demand for these beverages among young population worldwide is projected to fuel demand in this segment during the forecast period. In the same year, confectionery segment accounted for more than 20% of the global consumption of malic acid and is projected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. This segment is witnessing growth owing to growing use of malic acid in confectionery products such as jellies, gum, and candy among others.



Food is another significant application for malic acid and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of revenue from 2020 to 2029.Increasing scope of malic acid in new applications such as in detergents where it can replace citric acid and in animal feed where it acts as an antimicrobial agent and provides taste among others, are also projected to increase demand for malic acid over the coming six years.



On the basis of geography, the global malic acid market is segmented into following regions



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

Brazil

Rest of RoW



Asia Pacific and North America together accounted for more than 70% share of the market pie in 2019 in terms of both, revenue and volume. In 2019, Asia Pacific dominated the malic acid market and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is also projected to witness highest growth over the forecast period owing to expanding food and beverages industries, increasing disposable income, rising popularity of processed food and ready to drink beverages in the region. India, China, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia are the chief contributors towards the market growth.



RoW region is another major market for malic acid. As more families in RoW regions such as Brazil, South Africa, Middle East and Turkey among others are entering the middle class coupled with rise in purchasing power and increase in number of people working full time. Thus, ready to eat food and beverages products are becoming increasingly common in the diet of people in RoW regions. North America and Europe were other significant market for malic acid. Rise in demand for healthy beverages such as fruit & vegetable flavoured juices and acidulants in functional foods have been the major factor driving the market growth. However, stringent regulatory scenario especially in Europe is projected to stagnant market demand for malic acid in these region during the forecast period.



