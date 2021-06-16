Insights on the MES & ECQM Global Market to 2029 - Rising Expenditure Over Healthcare IT Infrastructure is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Managed Equipment Services (MES) & Enterprise Compliance and Quality Management (ECQM) Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Managed Equipment Services (MES) and Enterprise Compliance and Quality Management (ECQM) refer to solutions used to streamline the huge volumes of data in organizations. MES solutions are typically used by healthcare facilities; whereas ECQM solutions are used organizations operating across life sciences, pharmaceuticals and medical devices sectors. Majority of the ECQM software are based on FDA compliance in the healthcare sector so as to deliver the required information appropriate places.



Maintaining high quality level along with a stringent control and regulatory compliance is the most crucial concern for various verticals such as pharmaceuticals and medical devices sectors. This significantly fuels the penetration of MES & ECQM solutions across different healthcare organizations. The MES & ECQM market is strongly supported by the rising demand for medical devices, pharmaceuticals and research amongst these industries. In addition, growing government regulations over quality control is another major factor contributing to the penetration of these solutions.



The MES & ECQM market is majorly driven by the overall rising expenditure over healthcare IT infrastructure worldwide. With the increasing advancement and demand for healthcare IT integration globally, the MES & ECQM market is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Currently, the market is in premature stage and holds large room for further growth globally. As a result, the MES & ECQM market is estimated enjoy strong demand during the forecast period.



The report titled "Global MES & ECQM Market- Growth, Share, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis, 2021 - 2029" offers strategic insights into the global MES & ECQM market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2019 to 2029. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on solution types and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographical regions.



In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading MES & ECQM vendors, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities and Weaknesses) analysis, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are Siemens Healthcare GmbH, GE Healthcare, Sparta Systems, Inc., Pilgrim Quality Solutions, Inc., MetricStream, Inc., Toshiba Medical Systems Europe B.V. and others.



Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global MES & ECQM market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2021 to 2029, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.



Based on the geography, the global managed equipment services (MES) & enterprise compliance and quality management (ECQM) market is segmented as per following regions and countries



The global MES & ECQM market is dominated, in terms of revenue and adoption, by the North America region. The region is mainly backed by the U.S. having stringent regulations on healthcare facilities as well as organizations. Healthcare organizations and facilities across the U.S. and Canada have strong penetration of MES solutions. In addition, due to presence of major MES as well as ECQM solution providers, the market here has witnessed robust growth in the past few years.



Europe follows North America, in terms of revenue and adoption, accounting for the second largest share, worldwide. The two regions, collectively, are estimated to retain their dominant position in the market throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest growth in the coming years. The market here is largely backed by Japan, South Korea and Australia. India and China too are potential markets for MES and ECQM solutions.

