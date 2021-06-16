Extensive Demand and Trends for Electric Vehicles (EV) Market Size & Share Developments is Likely to Reach USD 700 Billion By 2026: Facts and Factors

New York, NY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Electric Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Car), By Propulsion Type [Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)], By Components (Electric Motor, Battery Cells & Packs, Infotainment, and On-Board Charge), By Charging Station Type (Super Charging and Normal Charging), By Vehicle Class (Luxury and Mid-Priced), By Power Output (250 KW and Above, 100-250 KW, and Less than 100 KW), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand and trends of global Electric Vehicles Market size & share expected to reach to USD 700 Billion by 2026 from USD 140 Billion in 2019, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Overview

The global electric vehicles (EVs) market is witnessing substantial growth in the coming years owing to the swiftly escalating year-on-year adoption rate of electric vehicles across the globe; favorable policies, incentives, and subsidies introduced by several state governments; along with the quick establishment of infrastructure supporting EVs. Some European countries, China, and the U.S. led the global electric vehicle market in terms of sales of hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV). Apart from this, the launch of turbo-chargers and wireless charging setups for electric vehicles is positively impacting the industry growth during the study timeframe.

This specialized and expertise-oriented industry research report scrutinizes the technical and commercial business outlook of the global electric vehicles industry. The report analyzes and declares the historical and current trends analysis of the global electric vehicles industry and subsequently recommends the projected trends anticipated to be observed in the global electric vehicles market during the upcoming years.

Industry Major Market Players

Mitsubishi

BAIC

Toyota

General Motors

Daimler

Tesla

Ford

Changan

BMW

Hyundai

JMCG

Volkswagen

JAC

Yutong

SAIC

Renault-Nissan

BYD

Zotye

Geely

Chery

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Electric Vehicles Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Electric Vehicles Market?

What are the top companies operative in Electric Vehicles Market?

What segments are covered in Electric Vehicles Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of the Electric Vehicles Market?

The global electric vehicles market size & share report analyzes and notifies the industry statistics at the global as well as regional and country levels in order to acquire a thorough perspective of the entire global electric vehicles market. The historical and past insights are provided for FY 2016 to FY 2019 whereas projected trends are delivered for FY 2020 to FY 2026. The quantitative and numerical data is represented in terms of both volumes (Units) and value (USD Billion) from FY 2016 – 2026.

Market Dynamics

The extensive demand for mid-priced vehicles is likely to flourish the EV segment at splendid CAGR

The EV market is swiftly expanding with time and in the next few decades, the electric vehicle segment will overwhelm the gasoline vehicles segment. To improve the EV adoption rate, the industrial players are dedicated to developing highly efficient & durable batteries at affordable prices. The automakers are trying to implement a comfortable driving experience for the mid-priced EV segment rather than offering premium features like instrument cluster and infotainment. China EV market leads in terms of demand & sales of the mid-priced electric vehicle segment. Some of the globally renowned automakers are offering electric vehicles at affordable prices compared to other industries.

Under vehicle type segment, the“commercial vehicle” is projected to grow splendidly during the projected period

The commercial vehicle category, which primarily includes electric buses, is anticipated to spur at a remarkable CAGR, as the electric buses are being adopted at an increased rate in Asian countries, particularly India & China. Moreover, several regions are focused on substituting their existing gasoline-based vehicle fleet with electric buses.

The global electric vehicles market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the global electric vehicles industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different vehicle types, propulsion types, components, charging station types, vehicle classes, power outputs, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

Electric Vehicles Market: Regional Analysis

The regional segmentation of the global electric vehicles industry includes the complete classification of all the major continents including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Further, country-wise data for the global electric vehicles industry is provided for the leading economies of the world.

Browse the full “Electric Vehicles Market By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler, Commercial Vehicle, and Passenger Car), By Propulsion Type [Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV), Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)], By Components (Electric Motor, Battery Cells & Packs, Infotainment, and On-Board Charge), By Charging Station Type (Super Charging and Normal Charging), By Vehicle Class (Luxury and Mid-Priced), By Power Output (250 KW and Above, 100-250 KW, and Less than 100 KW), And By Region: Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026" report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-electric-vehicles-market-by-vehicle-type-two-677

This report segments the global electric vehicles market as follows:

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Vehicle Type Segmentation Analysis

Two-wheeler

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Car

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Component Segmentation Analysis

Electric Motor

Battery Cells & Packs

Infotainment

On-Board Charge

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Propulsion Type Segmentation Analysis

Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV)

Battery electric vehicle (BEV)

Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV)

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Charging Station Segmentation Analysis

Super charging

Normal charging

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Vehicle Class Segmentation Analysis

Luxury

Mid-Priced

Global Electric Vehicles Market: Power Output Segmentation Analysis

250 KW and above

100-250 KW

Less than 100 KW

Key Highlights of this Report:

Statistically Validated Analysis of Historical, Current, and Projected Industry Trends with Authenticated Market Sizes Information and Data in terms of Value and Volume, wherever applicable

Detailed List of Key Buyers and End-Users (Consumers) analyzed as per Regions and Applications

Overview of Key Marketing Strategies and Key Sales Channels Adopted in the Market

Market Attractiveness Analysis and Key Investment Opportunity Analysis in the Market going forward

Direct and Indirect Factors that Impacted the Industry as well Projected Rationales expected to affect the industry going forward

Historical and Projected Company / Vendor / OEM / Supplier Market Shares, Competitive Landscape, and Player Positioning Data

