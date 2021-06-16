Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Appoints Garlan Adams as General Counsel

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors, today announced the appointment of Garlan Adams to the newly created role of general counsel. Ms. Adams brings to Crinetics more than two decades of experience managing legal and compliance matters associated with the development and commercialization of innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology products.



“Garlan has devoted her career to advising large and small pharmaceutical companies in the complexities of intellectual property, regulatory and compliance matters related to the development of therapeutics for the U.S. and international markets. I am confident that having Garlan’s breadth of legal experience in clinical development and commercialization will be a tremendous asset to Crinetics,” explained Scott Struthers, Ph.D., founder and chief executive officer of Crinetics. “As we evolve as a company, expand our pipeline and advance paltusotine through late-stage development for acromegaly, her counsel will be essential to our success.”

Ms. Adams was previously an advisor to Indivior, Inc. on a broad spectrum of complex compliance and litigation matters related to product commercialization including patient access, interactions with health care professionals, sales, marketing and product life cycle issues. Previously, she was general counsel at Avanir Pharmaceuticals, where she provided counsel on matters related to clinical stage development, sales, marketing, pricing and distribution, developed robust contracting processes and policies, and helped resolve compliance matters. Earlier in her career, Ms. Adams held positions of increasing responsibility at Eli Lilly & Company, Amylin Pharmaceuticals, Amgen and Onyx Pharmaceuticals, where she provided counsel on product labeling, launch readiness and on matters related to medical affairs, manufacturing, sales, marketing, pricing and compliance. She earned a Bachelor of Arts from St. Francis College in Ft. Wayne, IN and a Doctor of Law from Indiana University School of Law in Indianapolis, IN.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company’s lead product candidate, paltusotine (formerly CRN00808), is an investigational, oral, selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist for the treatment of acromegaly, an orphan disease affecting more than 26,000 people in the United States. A Phase 3 program in acromegaly with paltusotine is underway. Crinetics also plans to advance paltusotine into a Phase 2 trial for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing CRN04777, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 5 (SST5) agonist for congenital hyperinsulinism, as well as CRN04894, an investigational, oral, nonpeptide ACTH antagonist for the treatment of Cushing’s disease, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and other diseases of excess ACTH. All of the company’s drug candidates are new chemical entities resulting from in-house drug discovery efforts and are wholly owned by the company.

