Skkynet Announces Strong Q2 2021 Financial Results

Increased sales result in 6.9% revenue growth for record-setting quarter.

Mississauga, Ontario, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (“Skkynet” or “the Company”) (OTCQB: SKKY) is pleased to announce its quarter-end operating and financial results for the period ended April 30, 2021. The Company reported a record second quarter revenue of US$447,972 compared to $419,043 for the same period in 2020, which marks a 6.9% growth in sales. Income from operations for the 3-month period was $18,137 compared to $5,866 for the same period in 2020.

“As we expected, Skkynet’s Q2 2021 results continues our positive revenue growth trend. We maintain a robust cash position for further growth in 2021,” stated Andrew Thomas, CEO. “The outlook for 2021 continues to be excellent; we remain positive and expect to accelerate our growth through the remainder of the year due to regulatory and corporate mandates for secure access to industrial data in response to the pandemic.”

“With new, patent-pending innovations, we are excited for Skkynet’s new product portfolio,” said Paul Thomas, President of Skkynet. “Leveraging our expertise in secure, remote data, we are introducing new store-and-forward capabilities that the industry has not yet seen. Skkynet now offers its customers unparalleled secured access to real time and historical data. We expect demand for such data access capabilities to only increase in the future.”

Skkynet’s products and services—DataHub for in-plant, SkkyHub for cloud, and ETK for embedded devices—provide secure access to industrial data through open, standard industrial protocols, allowing users to fully integrate OT with IT systems and other applications anywhere in the world. “Secure-by-design”, Skkynet’s solution requires no VPN, no open firewall ports, no special programming, and no additional hardware. Secure integration of embedded devices, on-premise systems, and remote locations through seamless, end-to-end connectivity in real time lets users derive maximum value from Industrial IoT and Industrie 4.0. For more information, visit: https://skkynet.com/investors/

About Skkynet

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCQB: SKKY) is a global leader in real-time cloud information systems. The Skkynet Connected Systems platform includes the award-winning SkkyHub™ service, DataHub® middleware, and Embedded Toolkit (ETK) software. The platform enables real-time data connectivity for industrial, embedded, and financial systems, with no programming required. Skkynet’s platform is uniquely positioned for the “Internet of Things” and “Industry 4.0” because unlike the traditional approach for networked systems, SkkyHub is secure-by-design.

