Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Johansson)

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
June 16, 2021, 3.30 p.m.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Magnus Johansson
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210616102647_2
Transaction date: 2021-06-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,244 Unit price: 26.0667 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,244 Volume weighted average price: 26.0667 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505