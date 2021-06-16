Assure Reports a Record Number of Monthly Procedures in May 2021

DENVER, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), announced its highest ever number of monthly procedures during May 2021.



“The Company reported our highest number of monthly procedures in May, managing over 1,400 cases,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. ”I am pleased to report particular strength in our largest market, Texas, driven by the recent acquisition of Sentry Neuromonitoring. In addition, Assure’s monthly procedure total benefitted from the Company’s launch of professional neurology services for IONM which boosted our number of cases performed.”

Jerod Powell Appointed Chief Information Officer

Assure has appointed Jerod Powell to the newly created chief information officer (“CIO”) position. Powell will be a member of Assure’s leadership team overseeing automation, security, data management, risk and privacy.

Farlinger continued. “Jerod’s appointment as chief information officer reflects the ongoing evolution of our digital transformation at Assure. Investing in the Company’s analytical capabilities and automation is a key differentiator in the IONM industry and will help us expand our competitive advantage in revenue cycle management and other key functional areas.”

Farlinger concluded, “Adding a talent like Jerod to our team highlights an organizational focus on data warehousing, cyber security and artificial intelligence. He is a technology visionary, and will be instrumental in the development of a platform capable of efficiently supporting the scale of our business as we continue to rapidly expand.”

On his appointment Powell commented, “I look forward to continuing the advancement of Assure’s technology infrastructure. With such a robust business development pipeline, the need to rapidly scale our technology solutions is highly important.”

Powell has over 20 years of experience in cloud computing, digital transformation, process optimization and organizational development. He specializes in crafting and delivering customized solutions designed to support organizations through rapid growth and market share expansion. Prior to joining Assure, Powell served as president and chief information security officer at INFINIT Consulting, a Cloud Solution Provider and technology consultancy company. Previously, Powell was CEO & president of consulting services at Planetmagpie, an outsourced database hosting and IT consulting company, and before that was functional team lead and senior systems engineer at Microsoft.

Concurrent with his appointment, Powell will receive 125,000 common stock options in accordance with the terms of the Company’s existing stock option plan (the “Options”). The Options are subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) and applicable hold periods.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned the Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

