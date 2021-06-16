Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Johansson)

English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

June 16, 2021, 3.35 p.m.





Managers' Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Magnus Johansson

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210616101806_2

Transaction date: 2021-06-15

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 5,600 Unit price: 26.0339 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 5,600 Volume weighted average price: 26.0339 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505