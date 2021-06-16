Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Johansson)

Mariehamn, FINLAND


 

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
June 16, 2021, 3.35 p.m.


Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Magnus Johansson
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Ålandsbanken
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Reference number: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73_20210616101806_2
Transaction date: 2021-06-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 5,600 Unit price: 26.0339 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 5,600 Volume weighted average price: 26.0339 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505