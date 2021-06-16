Global Brain Computer Interface Market to Surpass US$ 1,649.9 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global brain computer interface market is estimated to be valued at US$ 773.0 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Brain Computer Interface Market:

The increasing number of product approvals, product launches, and collaborations and partnership strategies adopted by key players are the major factors, which are expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

For instance, in April 2018, LivaNova received the CE Mark for its Vagus Nerve Stimulation Therapy System consisting of SenTiva generator and next-generation programming system for epileptic patients.

Moreover, in 2018, Rapid Medical, a company focused on the development of next generation neurovascular devices, received European CE Mark approval for its TIGERTRIEVER. The TIGERTRIEVER is the first-ever adjustable, fully visible clot retriever, is designed to treat ischemic stroke patients.

Furthermore, increasing collaborations among various research institutes for development of novel diagnosis techniques for brain disease is expected to drive the growth of market in the near future. For instance, in 2017, Singapore-based National Neuroscience Institute and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) entered into a collaboration for development of novel and innovative technologies to better diagnose and treat patients with neurological conditions such as Parkinson’s disease and brain injuries.

Request for Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/4467



Key Market Takeaways:

The global brain computer interface market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 11.4% over the forecast period. Owing major market player is focusing on inorganic growth strategies such as collaboration to strengthen its position in the market. For instance, in January 2019, Neurable, a software company announced that it will collaborate with Trimble, a software and services technology company. The collaboration focuses on bringing the brain-computer interface (BCI) technology to innovative solutions in the transportation and architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industries.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global brain computer interface market include Neuralink Corporation, Neurable, Emotiv Inc., BitBrain, Alpha Omega, Blackrock Microsystems, LLC, Femtonics Ltd, NeuroNexus, Opto Circuits (India) Limited, BIOTRONIK, Plexon Inc., Noldus Information Technology, NextMind, Nectome, and Paradromics.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/4467



Market Segmentation:

Global Brain Computer Interface Market, By Product: Invasive Non-invasive Semi-invasive

Global Brain Computer Interface Market , By Application: Prevention Detection and Diagnosis Rehabilitation and Restoration

Global Brain Computer Interface Market , By End User: Hospitals Academic Institutes Research Institutes

Global Brain Computer Interface Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Region/Country South Africa Central Africa North Africa







Related Market Intelligence Reports:

Telerehabilitation Services Market, By Service Type (Audio, Video, and Both), By Application (Cardiovascular Physical Therapy, Orthopedic Physical Therapy, Neurological Physical Therapy, Pressure Ulcers, Cognitive Rehabilitation, Vocational Rehabilitation, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Rehabilitation Centers, Homecare Settings, and Others (Long Term care Centers, Specialty Clinics, etc.)), By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 - 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/telerehabilitation-services-market-4438



Physical Therapy Rehabilitation Solutions Market, by Solution (Software and Hardware), by Application (Hip Joint, Spinal Cord Injuries, Forearms and Wrist Joints, Shoulder and Elbow Joint, Knee Join, and Others), by Deployment (On-premise, Cloud-base, and Hybrid), by End User (Ambulatory Surgical Center, Self-insured Employer, Healthcare IDN (Integrated Delivery Network), Commercial payer, Govt. Organization, Physiotherapy Clinics, Hospitals, and Homecare & Rehabilitation Centers), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2020 – 2027

Read more: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/physical-therapy-rehabilitation-solutions-market-4253



About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

