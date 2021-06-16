ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Annual General Meeting arrangements update

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

16 June 2021

Annual General Meeting arrangements update

The Company wishes to notify shareholders of an update to the arrangements for the 2021 Annual General Meeting (”AGM”) of the Company.

The meeting had been called as a hybrid meeting permitting both physical or electronic attendance. Due to the updated guidance issued by the UK Government on the evening of 14 June 2021 and the ongoing need to preserve and protect the health of Company shareholders and directors, the Board does not feel it is appropriate to hold an AGM with physical presence of shareholders. As such, the meeting will now take place solely as a virtual meeting. The meeting will take place on 21 June 2021 at 3:00 pm as originally convened.

Shareholders may participate in the meeting through the online meeting platform, which can be accessed by logging on to computershare.com/MXVSFA4. On this website, shareholders can also ask questions and submit their votes during the meeting. A step-by-step guide on how to join the meeting electronically and ask questions and submit your vote can be found.

Shareholders should contact AGM2021@icg-enterprise.co.uk by email if they have any queries.

