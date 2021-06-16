Genasys Inc. Announces $9.7 Million Follow-On Program of Record Order from U.S. Army

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced a follow-on $9.7 million order from the U.S. Army (Army). This is the third LRAD® 450XL order received by the Company in fiscal 2021 under the Army's Acoustic Hailing Device (AHD) program of record.



“Military Police, Transportation Security and PSYOPS units in the Army’s Active, Reserve and Guard will deploy these systems across the full spectrum of conflict, including training, disaster response, and military operations,” said Richard S. Danforth, Chief Executive Officer of Genasys Inc. “As the Army’s AHD of choice, the LRAD 450XL provides critical long-range communication and scalable escalation of force capabilities that increase the decision time and distance for military personnel to differentiate between security threats and non-combatants, resolve uncertain situations, and save lives.”

Low profile, lightweight and designed to be mounted on tripods, vehicles, small vessels and Common Remotely Operated Weapon Stations (CROWS), the LRAD 450XL incorporates LRAD’s patented technology to generate the audio output of a unit almost twice its size and weight with the same high level of clarity and intelligibility consistent with the LRAD product line.

The LRAD 450XL is the AHD of Choice for U.S. and international defense, homeland security, and law enforcement agencies.

Genasys™ is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help keep people safe. Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and many more.

