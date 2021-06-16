Lundin Energy launches offering of U.S. dollar-denominated senior notes

English Swedish

Lundin Energy AB announces today that it has launched an offering of U.S. Dollar-denominated Rule 144A/Regulation S senior unsecured notes (the “Notes”). The interest rate, offering price and certain other terms will be determined at the time of pricing of the Notes, subject to market conditions.







For further information, please contact:

Edward Westropp

VP Investor Relations

Tel: +41 22 595 10 14

Edward.Westropp@lundin-energy.com

Espen Hennie

Corporate Finance & Planning Director

Tel: +41 22 595 1003

Espen.Hennie@lundin-energy.com





