DSS’s Impact BioMedical Receives US Patent for its Functional Fragrance Formulation Mosquito Repellant Booster

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Document Security Systems, Inc. (“DSS” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses focusing on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary Impact BioMedical, Inc. (“Impact BioMedical”) received notice of issuance (US 10,966,424) from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) for 3FDB, a Functional Fragrance Formulation (3F) technology that increases the effectiveness of current mosquito repellants through a delightfully fragrant compound derived from botanical oils.



3FDB is an efficacy booster for existing mosquito repellants such as DEET, Picaridin, and IR3535, among others. The booster incapacitates two of the three receptors that mosquitos use to find sources of nutrition, in this case, that source is humans.

“While existing mosquito repellants target only the gustatory receptors in insects, 3FDB uses a multiple receptor approach by targeting ionotropic, gustatory and olfactory receptors in insects to provide a synergistic action to repel insects as well as inhibit the ability of insects to detect and seek prey,” says Daryl Thompson, Director of Scientific Initiatives at Impact BioMedical and founder of advanced research company GRDG Sciences, LLC (“GRDG”).

While 3FDB has far-reaching applications for everyday life, the most important application could be saving lives. According to the National Institutes of Health, mosquitos are responsible for more than a million deaths each year because they can host a variety of diseases including malaria, dengue, West Nile yellow fever, Zika, chikungunya, and lymphatic filariasis.

Impact BioMedical's Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., United States Assistant Surgeon General (Retired) and former Epidemic Intelligence Service (EIS) Officer at U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said, “This patent could pave the way for increased protection from mosquito-borne diseases around the world.”

The desire to save lives was the impetus that led Impact BioMedical to seek a solution to this global health problem. The Florida-based team found it right in their own backyard.

How It Was Discovered

Impact BioMedical found its solution to minimizing mosquito bites in orchids — especially the elusive and legendary ghost orchid flower — found only in the wild in Cuba and the Florida Everglades.

“We looked at over 300 rare orchids from around the world — from Borneo to the Congo to South and Central America — as well as our own Florida Everglades,” said Thompson. “We observed that while the mosquitos were plentiful in those environments, none of the males were ever attracted to or pollinating the orchids. The orchids were basically invisible to the mosquitos.”

The team theorized that the orchids were producing a chemical that inhibited the mosquitos’ ability to find them. Through testing and research, the team identified the chemical compounds then worked backwards to find a way to isolate and reproduce them.

“3FDB works differently from traditional insect repellents. It’s effective even at very low concentrations due to its multi-aspect receptor inhibition,” said Thompson.

How It Works

Mosquitos have a trio of receptors — ionotropic, gustatory, and olfactory — that detect the chemicals and carbon dioxide humans expel through perspiration and respiration. Existing mosquito repellents focus mainly on the gustatory receptor, which diminishes the mosquito’s ability to detect humans, but still leaves the other two receptors — ionotropic and olfactory — active.

3FDB, using the replicated chemical compounds found in the ghost orchid, focuses on the other two receptors, and provides extra protection for the third. The booster blocks the insect’s ability to detect humans, essentially making humans invisible to the mosquito.

“We are constantly pushing to stay ahead of issues affecting the world and look for ways to provide safe and meaningful solutions to combat these problems," said Mr. Chan Heng Fai, Chairman of DSS.

Long-Term Applications

The team relied on the expertise of its partners at Chemia Corporation to use the chemical compounds of the orchid as the base for 3FDB’s intentionally light and pleasant scent.

“This collaboration has proven the power of research, and fragrance is a new frontier in innovative technology,” said Thomas A. Meyer, Vice President, Innovation and Sustainability, Chemia Corporation.

3FDB can be included in a variety of applications, such as sprays, lotions, laundry detergents, shampoos, soaps, fabric softeners, dryer sheets, misters, ventilation systems, and air fresheners.

According to Statista, the US market for mosquito repellants is forecasted to be $860 million in 2021, growing to $1.2 billion by 2025. Globally, the market is expected to surpass $6 billion by 2027.

"We are pleased with the recent issue of our 3F composition patent for a natural insect repellent,” said Frank Heuszel, CEO of DSS and President of Impact BioMedical. “There is significant interest in repellents from botanical sources, and this achievement demonstrates our intent to make these unique products available to consumers worldwide in the future."

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS and a unique technology source, developer, and business partner in addressing unmet needs in human healthcare and wellness. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/.

About Document Security Systems, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses focused on brand protection technology, blockchain security, direct marketing, healthcare, consumer packaging, real estate, renewable energy, and securitized digital assets. Its business model is based on a distribution sharing system in which shareholders will receive shares in its subsidiaries as DSS strategically spins them out into IPOs. Its historic business revolves around counterfeit deterrent and authentication technologies, smart packaging, and consumer product engagement. DSS is led by its Chairman and largest shareholder, Mr. Fai Chan, a highly successful global business veteran of more than 40 years specializing in corporate transformation while managing risk. He has successfully restructured more than 35 corporations with a combined value of $25 billion.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dsssecure.com.

