Oxford Performance Materials and SINTX Technologies Collaborate to Develop High Performance Coating Solution

New products to combine OPM's OXPEKK®-SC solution coating system and SINTX’s silicon nitride technology

South Windsor, CT and Salt Lake City, UT, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. (OPM; www.oxfordpm.com), an industry leader in advanced polymer science, 3D printed orthopedic devices, and coating technologies, and SINTX Technologies, Inc. ( www.sintx.com ) (NASDAQ: SINT), an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of silicon nitride ceramic for medical and non-medical applications, announced today a collaboration to develop a poly-ether-ketone-ketone (PEKK) silicon nitride composite based on OPM’s OXPEKK®-SC solution casting technology.

The collaboration will combine the patented technologies of OPM and SINTX to develop new coatings designed to optimize the biological response of medical implants toward increasing the quality of tissue response and discouraging implant infections. Applied to biomedical implants, these high-performance coating solutions would be expected to promote faster recovery, better outcomes for surgeons and reduced patient complications.

“We are pleased to enter into this collaboration with SINTX,” said Scott DeFelice, CEO of OPM. “Our companies share a focus on nano-scale materials science and surface technologies, and I am confident that our combined know-how will be fruitful for joint research, development, and new products.”

“We continue to seek new opportunities to bring our silicon nitride technology into new products and markets,” said Dr. Sonny Bal, CEO and President of SINTX Technologies. “OPM’s market emphasis and coatings technology platform are well aligned with SINTX’s technology. We look forward to developing new and innovative products through this collaboration.”

For more information, please visit www.oxfordpm.com and www.sintx.com

About Oxford Performance Materials, Inc.

Oxford Performance Materials, Inc. was founded in 2000 to exploit and commercialize the world’s highest performing thermoplastic, PEKK (poly-ether-ketone-ketone). OPM’s Materials business has developed a range of proprietary, patented technologies for the synthesis and modification of a range of PAEK polymers that are sold under its OXPEKK® brand, including coating technologies for a range of industrial and biomedical applications. OPM is a pioneer in 3D printing. OPM’s OsteoFab® technology is in commercial production in numerous orthopedic implant applications, including cranial, facial, spinal, and sports medicine devices, and OPM’s OXFAB® production parts are designed for highly demanding industrial applications.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. SINTX presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 9001:2015 certified, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and AS9100D certified manufacturing facility.

For more information on SINTX Technologies or its silicon nitride material platform, please visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements for SINTX Technologies, Inc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things: the collaboration with Oxford Performance Materials may not result in new and innovative products or an increase in revenue; volatility in the price of SINTX’s common stock; the uncertainties inherent in new product development, including the cost and time required to commercialize such product(s); market acceptance of our products once commercialized; SINTX’s ability to raise additional funding and other competitive developments. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations, and beliefs. There can be no assurance that any of the anticipated results will occur on a timely basis or at all due to certain risks and uncertainties, a discussion of which can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 22, 2021, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report.

