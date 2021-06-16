MNI Targeted Media Expands Cover Wrap Ad Format to Support B2B Advertising

STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MNI Targeted Media (MNI) , a division of the Meredith Corporation and its targeted media strategy, planning and buying company, today announced its Cover Wrap magazine ad format is now available to business-to-business (B2B) marketers as an extension of its targeted Cover Wrap advertising offerings . The Cover Wrap ad format for print can be extended as a digital offering and as an alternative way for brands to connect with target audiences in a cookie-less and work-from-home environment.



“B2B advertising has undergone a significant upheaval as the traditional means of reaching decision makers stopped applying for the last year, and in the months ahead, that's not expected to change drastically,” said Mark Glatzhofer, vice president, general manager at MNI. “The Cover Wrap format extended by digital not only reopens one avenue for reaching them, but it also offers an innovative way to encourage recipients to opt-in for more special offers and content.”

With more people operating from a work-from-home environment either part- or full-time, it’s challenging for B2B marketers to reach key decision makers. Recognizing this need, MNI’s Cover Wrap magazine format and digital extension, which fuse the best of both worlds — high frequency and engagement with recall — now allows B2B marketers to deliver campaigns that target decision makers in their new working environment.

MNI’s Cover Wrap ad format involves the placement of multi-page targeted ads on the cover of print publications to improve brand recall and engage with target audiences in a measurable way. The digital option leverages —

Direct Access: Marketers can leverage customer-relationship management (CRM) lists consisting of email addresses to expand the brand message digitally.

Personalization: A personalized email with a custom link will provide each recipient from a marketers' CRM list access to the complimentary digital copy of the magazine(s) for the duration of a campaign.

Customization: Advertisers can customize an experience landing page for increased engagement with the brand experience.

On-Demand Reading: Recipients can either start reading the issue right away or generate a link for access later, and the magazine with the campaign can be viewed on a mobile device or desktop.

Storytelling: Extending a magazine campaign into digital through email gives advertisers the opportunity to expand the digital Cover Wrap and the creative to a multi-page digital brand experience to create immersive experiences with multiple touch points to further value.



To learn more about MNI’s Cover Wrap program and targeted advertising solutions, please visit: https://www.mni.com/offline-print-advertising/cover-wraps/ .

