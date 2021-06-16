Wine.com Appoints Derek Yung as Chief Financial Officer

San Francisco, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wine.com, the nation’s leading online wine retailer, today announced the appointment of Derek Yung as Chief Financial Officer.

Yung brings over two decades of leadership experience scaling e-commerce and marketplace businesses. He most recently served as CFO of eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) where he led the company’s finance, strategy and corporate development functions. Over his three years at eHealth, Yung helped the company grow revenue over 200% and more than triple its stock price. Prior to eHealth, Yung served as CFO at Hotwire, TicketFly, Tria Beauty and NexTag, where he built a foundation in direct-to-consumer companies.

“Wine.com is transforming how consumers discover and shop for wine,” said Yung. “I am excited to be a part of this chapter of the company’s growth and fulfilling our mission to inspire the wine lifestyle, through innovation.”

“We’re thrilled to have Derek join our team,” said Rich Bergsund, Wine.com CEO. “His expertise will be enormously helpful to us as we take our business and organization to the next level!”

Yung began his career as a management consultant at Accenture, where he helped Fortune 500 clients develop and implement technology-enabled business strategies. He received an MBA from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, and a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Stanford University.

