New DISQO Research: Contaminated Data In Siloed Campaign Measurement Threatens Brand ROI

GLENDALE, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Audience insights platform DISQO today released new research revealing the critical risks marketers face in understanding advertising performance when constrained by siloed measurement. As the loss of identifiers threatens to increase siloed measurement across the industry, DISQO’s cookieless measurement approach and insights show the overlapping use of media platforms by consumers and reveals, in stark detail, that marketers measuring digital media effectiveness — in silos only — will miss crucial ad exposure data, creating a distorted view of performance insights it calls, “mutant data.”



As discussed in its new report, A Kaleidoscope for Cross-Platform Measurement , DISQO leveraged its opt-in behavioral panel to study the digital journeys of 166,256 US adults on mobile and desktop, and found that 62% of those people used multiple social media platforms monthly, while 44% used multiple social media sites weekly. As depicted in the table below, DISQO’s analysis with a specific target audience revealed granular insights on the overlaps in platform use by that audience across the most popular social media destinations where people in the U.S. spend their time.

Facebook Instagram Twitter TikTok LinkedIn Snapchat Facebook 100% 53.00% 33% 17% 25% 23% Instagram 84% 100% 37% 41% 43% 84% Twitter 84% 47% 100% 55% 49% 50% TikTok 83% 27% 10% 100% 14% 8% LinkedIn 83% 31% 37% 21% 100% 20% Snapchat 84% 7% 15% 14% 30% 100%

Note: Read across each row to see the percent of users in the first column who also use the other social platform for each column. Illustrative for a sample audience skewing female and younger.

“Siloed measurement has vexed brands and agencies for a while, disintermediating them from a true and objective understanding of campaign performance,” said Anne Hunter, VP of Product Marketing at DISQO, and author of the new report. “DISQO’s unique, cookieless, fully-permissioned measurement platform provides a single-source of truth so brands know the real ROI of their media investments. Estimating performance by impression modeling with contaminated control cells just won’t cut it.”

DISQO’s report outlines that for typical campaigns with at least weekly optimizations over a month or more, the overlap between platforms destroys the fidelity of even a weekly optimization on a given platform. Control cells are contaminated, creating what DISQO calls “mutant data” that distorts the view of performance. The consequences can be dire, including lower return on ad spend, inaccurate insights for future campaigns and excessive administrative costs.

These findings and more are discussed in A Kaleidoscope for Cross-Platform Measurement , the second installment of DISQO’s New Foundations of Ad Effectiveness series. Against the backdrop of the rapidly changing adtech landscape (with the loss of mobile IDs, tagging, third-party cookies and other identifiers), the series challenges the conventional wisdom of what works in advertising to uncover best practices for the next era of digital advertising.

Additional reports in the Foundations series are forthcoming to provide marketers with data-driven understanding of media measurement and optimization. Click here to learn more about DISQO’s ethical, permission-based ad measurement solutions.

About DISQO

DISQO is an audience insights platform that powers brand decisions. The DISQO platform is built on the most complete and connected permission-based data, shared directly by consumers. By connecting sentiment with outcomes, DISQO delivers new tools and capabilities that enable the insights industry to deeply understand consumers and fuel brand growth. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Glendale, CA, DISQO is recognized as a fast-growing technology firm and a great place to work, now with approximately 250 employees. Learn more at www.DISQO.com

