Ideal Image Expands Offering to Include Medical-Grade Skincare to Enhance and Extend Clients’ Results

Aesthetics brand now offers Alastin Skincare and EltaMD nationwide

TAMPA, Fla., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Image, North America’s leading aesthetics brand that is making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible, and effective than ever before, today launched a partnership with two of the top award-winning medical-grade skincare providers in the industry, Alastin® Skincare and EltaMD®. The company will now offer products from the two brands as part of pre- and post-care aesthetic service packages to enhance and help extend each client’s treatment results. Products are available at point of care locations and online at the Ideal Image website as part of customized bundle packages tailored to improve results from specific services.

Hand-selected by Ideal Image’s Chief Medical Officer and Medical Advisory Board, the collection of medical-grade products are more effective than over-the-counter skincare, and use the best ingredients and most effective formulas, all clinically proven and backed by science. EltaMD is the #1 recommended sunscreen by dermatologists, and is approved by the Skin Cancer Foundation. Alastin Skincare is the fastest growing skincare brand for physicians four years running. From preparing the skin for treatment to promoting faster recovery and protection against harmful UV rays, the curated assortment of skincare products will optimize results, giving clients healthy, youthful-looking skin and confidence from the inside out.

“Our mission at Ideal Image is to provide our clients with the best-in-class skincare services so they can feel like the best version of themselves,” said Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, Chief Medical Officer at Ideal Image. “Our team of medical professionals are committed to educating our clients about the key areas of optimal skincare: prevention, repair and rejuvenation. The inclusion of Alastin Skincare and EltaMD products to our growing suite of offerings for clients will play an important role in all three of these areas, and really help give clients a holistic care regimen from the clinic to their home for longer lasting treatment results.”

Alastin Skincare and EltaMD products available at Ideal Image include a curated suite of products that contain effective and safe ingredients to enhance and extend clients’ treatment results. Select services are now offered as a bundled package, to pair the appropriate skincare product with the service being received for optimal results. Ideal Image is committed to their treatments and products remaining accessible and affordable by offering the best price for this grade of skincare products anywhere in the market. Clients can also get 15% off the bundle prices with Ideal Image’s new Lifetime Guarantee Membership.

The new bundles include:

Laser Hair Removal Bundle, paired with: EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 EltaMD UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 EltaMD Laser Enzyme Gel

IPL Photofacial Bundle, paired with: Alastin Regenerating Skin Nectar with TriHex Technology EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46

Ultherapy Bundle, paired with: Alastin Restorative Skin Complex with TriHex Technology EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (Untinted)

Botox®, paired with: EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 Alastin Restorative Eye Treatment with TriHex Technology

Dermal Fillers Bundle Alastin INhance Post-Injection Serum with TriHex Technology EltaMD UV Clear Broad-Spectrum SPF 46 (Tinted)

Body Sculpting Alastin TransFORM Body Treatment with TriHex Technology



All of Ideal Image’s services, including laser hair removal, CoolSculpting/Cooltone, and skin rejuvenation services including IPL, Ultherapy, Botox® and dermal filler packages can be bundled together with the new skin care kit to enhance and sustain results. The products come with the best SPF on the market and one of the kits comes with a laser enzyme cooling gel that will enhance the success of a client’s treatment. Better yet, Ideal Image is offering its members an additional 15% off all skincare products and free two-day shipping.

“We want clients to be assured that we’ve provided them the best pricing in the industry so that they don’t need to shop around. We truly believe medical-grade skincare is just as important as the treatment for delivering our clients the results they’re looking for,” said Ideal Image CEO David Prokupek.

To purchase Alastin Skincare and EltaMD products through Ideal Image, or to schedule a virtual consultation 9:00am to 9:00pm seven days a week, please visit idealimage.com.

About Ideal Image

Ideal Image is North America’s #1 aesthetics brand, making personal aesthetic and wellness services more affordable, accessible and effective than ever before. Ideal Image believes “confidence changes everything,” and its mission is to help people look and feel their best by taking a holistic, personalized approach to health and wellness from the inside out. Ideal Image operates as a direct-to-consumer medical aesthetics brand powered by its national tele-aesthetics platform where guests can conduct free virtual private consultations from anywhere and receive services at any of Ideal Image’s rapidly growing point of care network locations across North America. Ideal Image’s expert team of 800+ Medical Pros deliver clients real, life-changing results having performed over 20 million FDA-cleared aesthetic treatments, including laser hair removal, body sculpting, Botox®, and leading-edge anti-aging services all backed by a Lifetime Guarantee Membership. The company is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

For more information, please visit www.idealimage.com, https://www.instagram.com/idealimage/, https://twitter.com/idealimage and https://www.linkedin.com/company/ideal-image.

