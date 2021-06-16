Adlib Achieves SOC 2 Type I Certification for Its Content Intelligence Cloud Platform

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adlib, the leader in Content Intelligence Cloud solutions, today announced that it has completed the SOC 2 Type I Service Organization Control (SOC 2) audit for its Content Intelligence platform in accordance with the attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). The certification demonstrates Adlib’s ability to implement critical security policies and prove compliance over an extended period to protect its customers and partners data.

Certification was granted on March 31st, 2021, following an audit of SOC 2 reports conducted by A-LIGN. Adlib’s SOC 2 Type I certification confirms that its systems are designed based on relied-upon controls defined by the Trust Services Criteria and are operating effectively. Trust Services Criteria relevant to Security (applicable trust services criteria) set forth in TSP section 100, 2017 Trust Services Criteria for Security, Availability, Processing Integrity, Confidentiality, and Privacy (AICPA, Trust Services Criteria). Adlib’s SOC 2 Type I report is available to customers, partners, and prospects upon request.

"Organizations are struggling to secure and govern their data, especially in a multi-cloud world,” said Michael Grainge, Vice President, Product Engineering, Adlib. “Adlib’s Content Intelligence platform is trusted by some of the largest organizations in the most regulated and sensitive industries and this certification validates our ongoing commitment to data security, governance, risk, and privacy,” added Mike.

Adlib customers find tremendous value in centralized security and compliance policies that are enforced across multiple workflows—especially as they transition to multi- and hybrid-cloud infrastructures. With Adlib’s Content Intelligence platform enterprises can trust they have the most up-to-date security policies supporting different use cases and workloads.

“Security and data privacy are top priorities for our customers and partners and this certification, among the company's extensive list of security capabilities, is an affirmation of why Adlib’s global customers in highly regulated industries, Banks, Insurance Pharmaceutical/Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas and Energy companies, trust Adlib with their most sensitive data,” said Brett Mellon, CEO, Adlib. “Last year, we launched our Content Intelligence Cloud platform to provide customers and partners with an extensive portfolio of market-required content intelligence solutions,” added Brett. “Today, we take this one step further with our SOC 2 Type I certification demonstrating our commitment to maintaining industry recognized security standards and protecting our customers’ and partners investment and infrastructure.”

About Adlib

Our purpose is to create intelligent data that amplifies human potential and maximizes business performance. Our content intelligence and automation solutions make it easy to discover, standardize, classify, extract, and leverage clean structured data from complex unstructured documents. In doing so, our global customers reduce risk, simplify compliance, automate processes, and create a whole new level of performance.

