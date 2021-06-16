Multi-Site Contributor Headlands Research Congratulates Biogen on FDA Approval of Aducanumab for Alzheimer’s Disease

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headlands Research (www.headlandsresearch.com), a global next-generation clinical research site organization, is pleased to have supported Biogen with its efforts to obtain FDA accelerated approval of Aducanumab for Alzheimer’s disease. Headlands contributed to the development of Aducanumab at three of its clinical trial sites: Toronto Memory Program (Toronto, Ontario), JEM Research Institute (Lake Worth, Florida), and Summit Research (Portland, Oregon).



“Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States and obtaining FDA approval for Aducanumab ends a more than two-decade drought for additional Alzheimer disease treatment options,” said Mark Blumling, CEO and Founder of Headlands Research. “We are thankful for the opportunity to have our Key Opinion Leaders and Center of Excellence Research Teams partner with Biogen in its Alzheimer’s Disease research endeavors and look forward to continuing work at our sites on new treatments for this terrible disease.”

Headlands Research’s clinical research contributions to the develop of Aducanumab spanned two countries and four different principal investigators. “The FDA’s approval of Aducanumab is a transformative moment for the global Alzheimer’s community, with the first drug ever to slow down this devastating disease and afford patients and families more quality time together,” said Dr. Sharon Cohen, Medical Director for the Toronto Memory Program and Neurology Key Opinion Leader for Headlands Research.

Dr. Mark Goldstein, Medical Director for the JEM Research Institute and Neurology Key Opinion Leader for Headlands Research stated, “The FDA’s approval of Aducanumab is a much-needed ray of hope for those afflicted with this dreadful disease and for those who love them. Though not the complete answer, it is an incremental step in the right direction which should inspire further breakthroughs in the near future.”

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research was founded on the idea that clinical trial research needs to significantly evolve to better match the current healthcare climate, as well as the real-world needs of clinical trial participants. Its mission is to profoundly change the clinical process through a platform of best-in-class research facilities that gather high-quality data through increased trial participation while addressing specialty populations that are underserved. Based in San Francisco and backed by KKR, Headlands aims to ensure that high-quality therapeutics are made available to patients who can benefit from them. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that manages multiple alternative asset classes, including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate and credit, with strategic partners that manage hedge funds. The investment in Headlands is being funded through KKR’s Health Care Strategic Growth Fund. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns for its fund investors by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and driving growth and value creation with KKR portfolio companies. KKR invests its own capital alongside the capital it manages for fund investors and provides financing solutions and investment opportunities through its capital markets business. References to KKR’s investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds. For additional information about KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR’s website at www.kkr.com.

