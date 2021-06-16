FAT Brands Inc. Announces Participation in Roth’s 7th Annual Virtual London Conference

Los Angeles, CA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT), a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and seven other restaurant concepts, today announced their participation in Roth’s 7th Annual Virtual London Conference. Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO, will virtually host investor meetings on June 21, 22 and 23, 2021.



For more information, please contact your Roth Capital representative.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT) (the Company) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises approximately 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Lynne Collier

IR-FATBrands@icrinc.com

646-430-2216

Media Relations:

JConnelly

Erin Mandzik

emandzik@jconnelly.com

862-246-9911

Source: FAT Brands Inc.