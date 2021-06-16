Hammerspace Named a 2021 Cool Vendor by Gartner

LOS ALTOS, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammerspace , the storageless data company, today announced being recognized as a Cool Vendor in the 2021 Gartner report “Cool Vendors in Storage and Hybrid Infrastructure — Modernize Legacy, Prepare for Tomorrow.” * To read the report, download it here: https://hammerspace.com/cool-vendor/



According to Gartner, "The rise of hybrid IT, cloud, and multi-cloud storage present a challenge for I&O leaders-adopting modernized workloads while also managing unstructured data growth and legacy technology. To address these challenges, I&O leaders should evaluate the cool vendors in this research."

“Hammerspace is honored to be named a Cool Vendor by Gartner. We see this as validation that the future of infrastructure is hybrid and that one of the greatest challenges facing the adoption of modernized workloads is the management of unstructured data growth,” said David Flynn, CEO of Hammerspace. “Our customers are looking for modern storage solutions built for hybrid IT that improve performance, data portability, and collaboration while removing the complexity inherited from legacy systems. Hammerspace Hybrid Cloud NAS meets all of these needs while also significantly reducing the total cost of data.”

Cut the tethers of data gravity and stop worrying about storage

The Hammerspace approach to hybrid cloud NAS effectively makes data storageless. By using a global file system that instantly replicates metadata anywhere, regardless of infrastructure or geography, file data can be moved live and on-demand. This greatly reduces the cost of data sprawl, the complexity of traditional hybrid cloud NAS architectures, and the time IT spends on maintenance. Hammerspace customers include well-known brands across industries including Financial Services, Life Sciences, Media & Entertainment, Government, Higher Education, and Legal Services.

* Gartner “Cool Vendors in Storage and Hybrid Infrastructure — Modernize Legacy, Prepare for Tomorrow” Authors: Jerry Rozeman, Arun Chandrasekaran, Julia Palmer, Jeffrey Hewitt, Jeff Voge/Published May 5th, 2021

Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

