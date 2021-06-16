Liveops Launches New Platform to Foster Relationships and Community Learning for Virtual Agent Workforce

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liveops Inc ., the leading provider of skilled virtual workforces for customer service and sales, today announced a new online community platform, part of the company’s aggressive strategy to improve the agent experience for its network of independent contractor agents. Powered by Influitive , the market leader in customer advocacy and community software, the site provides an interactive portal for 27,000+ agents contracting with Liveops to network and support one another, and access important program information.



The upgraded community platform, Liveops Nation, provides a more engaging environment for independent agents to interact and help their businesses thrive. Features include challenges, points, and badges that incentivize agents to complete needed activities such as client selection and certification, ongoing program updates and new opportunities to grow their home businesses. The site is personalized, ensuring each agent has a unique experience, interacting with information that is relevant to their home business. Through the platform, independent agents can also participate in community forums to help other agents by answering questions or sharing advice. Influitive enables gamification with agents earning points for actions they take within the community, when they complete certifications, and with the calls they take.

“The wonderful thing about gamification is that not only does Liveops get to reward independent agents for their contributions, but the badges that agents receive also elevate them as leaders amongst their peers,” said Katie Bapple, Senior Director Agent Experience at Liveops. “Everyone likes to be recognized and valued for doing great work. The agents themselves are what truly make Liveops Nation special.”

Agent response to Influitive has been positive as a result of the simplified navigation, access to resources, and addition of incentives. More importantly, independent agents report feeling more connected to Liveops, and the wider community, as they grow their businesses.

The launch of Liveops Nation is part of a larger effort to optimize the digital, yet community-driven agent experience, transforming several agent-facing platforms. Earlier this year, the company launched a new applicant tracking system to manage high-volumes of applicants while delivering a seamless applicant experience. All of the digital transformation initiatives are informed by feedback gathered from independent agents about their journey with Liveops.

Liveops is also planning on integrating a new learning platform into Influitive for a more seamless experience for agents.

Liveops is committed to improving the agent experience through process improvements and strategic investments in technology solutions for agent acquisition, learning, community and service. This focus has been recognized with a 2021 Stevie Awards Bronze Winner , FlexJobs’ Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2021, the 2020 Pillar World Awards New Hire Training and Outstanding Contractor of the Year, and Phoenix Business Journal’s 2020 Best Places Work .

