Cloud Nine Appoints Dan Reitzik as Special Advisor to the Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc. (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) (FRANKFURT: 1JI0) (“Cloud Nine” or the “Company”), a leading decentralized network and storage technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dan Reitzik as Special Advisor to the Board of Directors effective immediately.



Mr. Reitzik is a successful operational CEO, having co-founded and managed both private and publicly listed technology companies for more than 20 years. Mr. Reitzik was the co-founder and CEO of DMG Blockchain Solutions Inc. until March 2021 (TSXV: DMGI), a blockchain and cryptocurrency company.

At Cloud Nine, Mr. Reitzik will work closely with the Company's senior management team to identify additional product areas, open up new lines of business, commercialize the Company's latest technology products, build significant strategic distribution relationships, and establish Cloud Nine as a leader in decentralized networks and storage technologies.

“We are very excited to welcome Dan to Cloud Nine,” said Sefton Fincham, President. “His extensive experience and significant expertise in blockchain solutions and corporate finance will be invaluable to Cloud Nine during its current phase of major technology developments. The entire Board and executive team look forward to working closely with Dan and benefiting from his insights and perspectives as we move toward rapidly growing our business and becoming a global decentralized technology leader.”

"It is a great honor to join Cloud Nine and to participate in the Company’s significant expansion over the next several years. Cryptocurrency was the first successful use case of decentralized and blockchain technology, and I am confident that decentralized networks and data storage will be just as successful,” said Mr. Reitzik. “Through its ownership of Limitless Technology, Cloud Nine has the proprietary technology and products for this massive decentralized movement, and I am excited to be a part of this growing technology company."

About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc.

Cloud Nine is a diversified technology company focused on leveraging its proprietary Web 3.0 technology products to enable the decentralized movement among consumers and business alike. Web 3.0 enables a sustainable world where decentralized users and machines are able to interact with data, value and other counterparties via a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without the need for third parties, creating many benefits such as giving each user full control and ownership of all personal and corporate data.

