WSO2 Acquires Platformer to Extend Kubernetes Capabilities of Choreo Next-Generation Integration Platform as a Service

Santa Clara, CA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSO2 , the leader in digital transformation technology, today announced that it has acquired Platformer, innovator of an enterprise-grade cloud native application platform that empowers enterprise developers and DevOps to deploy and manage their containerized workloads securely, and reliably at scale on Kubernetes. As part of WSO2, Platformer , which has operations in Australia and Sri Lanka, will play a central role in extending the Kubernetes capabilities of the data plane of Choreo , the new WSO2 integration platform as a service (iPaaS) announced today. (See WSO2’s Choreo press release dated June 16, 2021 for details.)

Thousands of organizations, including hundreds of the world’s largest corporations, top universities, and governments, rely on WSO2’s open source, cloud native solutions to drive their digital transformation—executing more than 18 trillion transactions annually. Using WSO2 for API management, integration, and customer identity and access management (CIAM), these organizations are harnessing the full power of their APIs to securely deliver their digital services and applications.

The Choreo iPaaS, now in public beta, builds on WSO2’s industry-leading technology by enabling developers to engineer in low-code and pro-code simultaneously; build, test and deploy in Kubernetes; manage APIs; share them in a marketplace; and observe performance—all within hours not weeks.

The Platformer Console complements Choreo by enhancing its Kubernetes-based deployment capabilities to support multiple regions, multiple cloud providers, and even private clouds. The Platformer technology will allow Choreo to expand beyond the open-source Ballerina programming language to support the DevOps management of any containerized workload. It provides capabilities for centrally managing the development, deployment and monitoring of cloud native applications; accelerating the development cycle; and building apps for vendor-neutral Kubernetes in a cloud agnostic way.

“Kubernetes is the de facto standard for developing and deploying cloud native applications,” said Dr. Sanjiva Weerawarana, WSO2 founder and CEO. “In adding Platformer’s state-of-the-art technology to our Choreo iPaaS, we are extending our commitment to supporting native Kubernetes for cloud native engineering. We’re now well-positioned to fully capitalize on Kubernetes for cloud orchestration and let customers focus on creating, connecting and protecting their cloud native apps and APIs.”

With the acquisition, Kanchana Wickremasinghe, Platformer co-founder and former CEO, joins WSO2 as vice president and product manager, Choreo Data Plane.

“WSO2’s software for API management, integration and CIAM is powering the digital services of some of the world’s largest organizations, and with Choreo, the company is driving a new level of innovation and agility powered by Kubernetes,” said Kanchana Wickremasinghe, WSO2 vice president and product manager, Choreo Data Plane. “In joining WSO2, we have an opportunity to pursue our shared vision of empowering enterprises to leverage cloud native engineering in scaling their digital businesses while fostering greater developer collaboration, speeding release cycles, and maximizing the cost efficiency of their cloud native applications.”

Further details of the agreement between the two privately held companies were not disclosed.

About Platformer

Since 2015, Platformer has specialized in cloud platforms, data systems, distributed and highly scalable systems, and operations and support. Its flagship product, the Platformer Console, is the cloud native application platform designed to simplify and streamline enterprises’ Kubernetes experience in the cloud, on-premises, and in hybrid environments. The Platformer team of industry veterans in large-scale enterprise technology operates in Australia and Sri Lanka. For more information, visit https://platformer.com .

About WSO2

Founded in 2005, WSO2 radically simplifies the way enterprises create, deliver, and scale digital experiences. Our cloud native, API-first approach helps developers and architects to innovate at speed and accelerate time to market. Customers choose us for our broad, integrated platform and our expertise in API management, enterprise integration, and identity and access management—the cornerstones of every successful digital transformation initiative. With offices in Australia, Brazil, Germany, Sri Lanka, the UAE, the UK, and the US, WSO2 employs over 800 engineers, consultants, and professionals worldwide. Today, hundreds of leading brands and thousands of global projects execute more than 18 trillion transactions annually using WSO2 technologies. Visit https://wso2.com to learn more. Follow WSO2 LinkedIn and Twitter .

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.