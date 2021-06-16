Lincoln Property Company Residential CEO, Tim Byrne, Named a Glassdoor Top CEO in 2021

DALLAS, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lincoln Property Company’s CEO of their residential division, Tim Byrne, has won a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award honoring the Top CEOs in 2021 . Glassdoor, one of the world’s largest job and recruiting sites, released its annual award recognizing the Top CEOs, which highlights top leaders that employees love working for in countries throughout North America and parts of Europe.



Among chief executives recognized by employees in the U.S., Byrne received an impressive approval rating of 92%, based on the anonymous and voluntary reviews Lincoln Property Company employees shared on Glassdoor throughout the past year.

Tim Byrne joined Lincoln Property Company as President in 1984. Now as CEO of Lincoln’s residential division, Byrne has grown the multifamily portfolio to an impressive 210,000 units -157,000 third-party managed apartment units and 53,000 Lincoln-owned apartments, 37,000 of which are military family homes.

“I am humbled and think our employees must have been voting for Mack Pogue," said Tim Byrne, CEO, Residential for Lincoln Property Company. "At Lincoln, our focus remains on our people – who as essential workers had to maneuver remote leasing, maintenance, and assistance for residents who were confined to their apartments for over a year. Lincoln has a strong culture and I view this recognition as a reflection of the culture we have built over decades. I’m honored to receive this acknowledgement from Glassdoor and from the Lincoln team.”

“Over the past year, company leaders around the world faced unprecedented challenges to support employees during the COVID-19 crisis. Now, the employees have spoken and it’s clear that these CEOs excelled and found new ways to support their people when the world of work flipped upside down,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “Through a challenging year, it’s inspiring to see Top CEOs who, according to their employees, adapted to change, redefined visions and led with transparency while putting the health and safety of employees first. I extend my sincerest congratulations to this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

When employees submit reviews about their employer on Glassdoor, they are asked to rate several factors tied to their employment experience. These include rating sentiment around their CEO’s leadership as well as around senior management, among others. Specifically, when rating their CEO on Glassdoor, employees are asked to report whether they approve or disapprove of or have no opinion about their CEO’s performance.

Across the approximately 1.5 million employers reviewed on Glassdoor, the average CEO approval rating is 73 percent. Employees’ Choice Award winners for the 2021 Top CEOs and Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies are determined using Glassdoor’s proprietary algorithm, taking into account the quantity, quality and consistency of Glassdoor-approved company reviews shared by U.S.-based employees between May 2, 2020 and May 1, 2021. At a minimum, employers considered for the large list must have received at least 100 company reviews, including at least 100 CEO approval ratings and at least 100 senior management ratings. Employers eligible for the small & medium list must have received at least 35 company reviews, including at least 35 CEO approval ratings and at least 35 senior management ratings during the eligibility period. For reporting simplicity, CEO approval ratings are displayed as whole numbers, though calculations extend beyond the thousandth decimal place to determine final rank order. Complete award methodology can be found and downloaded here: https://www.glassdoor.com/Award/index.htm

SEE THE 2021 WINNERS: All winning CEOs across this year’s six categories can be found by visiting:

100 Top CEOs – U.S .

50 Top CEOs at Small & Medium Companies – U.S.

25 Top CEOs – Canada

50 Top CEOs – UK

10 Top CEOs – France

10 Top CEOs – Germany

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. In 2019, Lincoln Property Company formed a strategic partnership with Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use assets. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services.

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like employer branding and employee insights products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for more than one million companies around the world. For more information, visit glassdoor.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Sarah Stoddard and Tyler Murphy, pr@glassdoor.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/69b518b8-619d-4853-b966-d9924cf43ce0