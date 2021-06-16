Axele Named a Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2021 Top Supply Chain Project

DALLAS, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axele, LLC, a Transportation Management System (TMS) company, announces the company has been selected as a recipient of the Top Supply Chain Projects Award for 2021 from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, the only publication covering the entire global supply chain. Axele wins for a project that involved multiple parties, including Owner Operators Cooperative (OOC) and its network of Owner Operators. The carriers get paid quicker, find loads more speedily, and can grow their businesses faster.



“This project is a collaboration between four parties – Axele TMS, the transportation management system provider; Apex Capital, the factoring service provider; Owner Operators Cooperative (OOC), Axele’s customer; and OOC’s network of Owner Operators who reap the benefit of this project,” said Ryan Camacho, Director of Strategy and Business Development, Axele. “We did the OOC project at no cost to them because we believe in the value that other customers could receive. We are glad to be recognized for this prestigious award.”

“The supply chain industry has been challenged with a host of supply chain disruptions over the last year. Yet, the winners on this list continued to re-tool and innovate,” says Marina Mayer, editor for Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. "Whether it be moving a customer to a cloud-based solution or implementing a more sustainable shipping option, these top supply chain projects reflect the supply chain industry's strength and resilience to overcome disruptions and work better, smarter, and more efficiently in the years ahead."

OOC implemented the Axele TMS so that co-op members don't have to find their loads, and instead, OOC finds loads for truckers. Axele connects to Load Boards and Market Rates to find loads. The TMS uses Hours of Service, driver preferences, and load profitability to eliminate deadheads and fill the Owner Operator’s schedules with loads that make the most money. Axele also handles dispatch, invoicing, and driver settlement, also.

Axele developed an API to integrate with Apex Capital for factoring. With Apex Factoring, carriers compile all their invoices in documents received from drivers to invoice the customer. Instead of manually taking the documents to the back office to upload, with the Axele API connection between the TMS and Apex portal, invoices are auto-created in the portal. The documents are entered once, saving administrative time and eliminating errors. Using Apex Factoring, the carriers get paid immediately instead of waiting to get paid by the freight broker or shipper.

Previously, OOC was spending six to eight hours a week to create invoices and attach documents manually. After the project implementation, OOC is now saving four to five hours out of the six spent creating invoices.

The Top Supply Chain Projects (formerly known as SDCE 100) spotlights successful and innovative transformation projects that deliver bottom-line value to small, medium, and large enterprises across various supply chain functions. These projects show how supply chain solution and service providers help their customers and clients achieve supply chain excellence and prepare their supply chains for success.

