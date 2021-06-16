DENSO’s Athens Facility Recognized for Workplace Safety Record by State of Tennessee

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DENSO, a leading mobility supplier, today announced its Athens, Tennessee, facility earned the Volunteer Safety Through Accountability and Recognition (STAR) award from the Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA).



The award is the state’s highest honor for workplace safety and health, and is a nationally recognized program patterned after the OSHA Voluntary Protection Program (VPP). This is the Athens facility’s fourth time receiving the honor. There are only 35 Volunteer STAR-accredited sites in the state.

“DENSO once again meets the high standards set to receive this award. The company has proven its ability to uphold an excellent safety record,” said Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Deputy Commissioner Dewayne Scott. “It takes effort and determination from everyone at the facility to create and maintain a safe and healthy workplace.”

Scott presented the Volunteer STAR award to DENSO’s managers and employees today in Athens. Such an honor would not be possible without DENSO employees’ commitment to safety, in Athens and around the world.

“We thank Deputy Commissioner Scott, TOSHA and the State of Tennessee for this cherished award, and for their continued partnership in making safety a top priority,” said Marty Deschenes, president of DENSO’s Athens facility. “While we always strive for manufacturing excellence and to support our customers, there is nothing more important than protecting our employees. We are grateful to everyone who helps us accomplish this, particularly our employees, our broader DENSO team and the State of Tennessee.”

In 2019, TOSHA recognized DENSO’s Maryville facility with the Commissioner’s Award of Excellence for Workplace Safety and Health, an honor given to companies that meet a required number of hours without lost-time workplace injuries or illnesses.

Safety has always been DENSO’s top priority, in its manufacturing processes, in the products it produces and in the last year protecting employees from COVID-19.

If you want to work for a leading manufacturer that puts your health and wellbeing first, go here: densocareers.com.

About DENSO

DENSO is a $44.6 billion global mobility supplier that develops advanced technology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today. With manufacturing at its core, DENSO invests in its 200 facilities to produce thermal, powertrain, mobility, electrification, & electronic systems, to create jobs that directly change how the world moves. The company’s 168,000+ employees are paving the way to a mobility future that improves lives, eliminates traffic accidents, and preserves the environment. Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO spent 10.0 percent of its global consolidated sales on research and development in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. For more information about global DENSO, visit https://www.denso.com/global.

In North America, DENSO is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, and employs 27,000+ engineers, researchers and skilled workers across 51 sites in the U.S, Canada and Mexico. In the United States alone, DENSO employs 17,700+ employees across 14 states (and the District of Columbia) and 41 sites. In fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, DENSO in North America generated $9.3 billion in consolidated sales. DENSO is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion inside the company and beyond – a principle that brings unique perspectives together, bolsters innovation and pushes DENSO forward. Join us, and craft not only how the world moves, but also your career: densocareers.com. For more information, go to https://www.denso.com/us-ca/en/.

Contact: Andrew Rickerman

DENSO International America, Inc.

(734) 560-8752

andrew.rickerman@na.denso.com