Eagle Health Awarded Contract to Support the Contract Resource Management Division of the Defense Health Agency

Manassas, VA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Health, LLC, a subsidiary of Cape Fox Corporation, has been awarded a contract with the Contract Resource Management (CRM) division of the Defense Health Agency (DHA) to provide budgeting, accounting, reporting, systems accounting, and improper payment evaluation support services. Eagle Health will be providing services to DHA-Aurora CRM division charged with centrally funding Private Sector Care (PSC), controlling financial records and payments to the two Regional Managed Care Support Contractors (MCSCs), and TRICARE Dental Plans. The single-award, firm-fixed-price (FFP), time and materials (T&M) contract holds a total potential value of approximately $16.5 million. It includes a one-year base period of performance with four additional one-year option periods. Work will be performed primarily in Aurora, Colorado.

Harold Mitchell, President of Eagle Health, said, “I am especially proud of our Budget, Accounting, and Financial Management team who have supported DHA. This exciting award is a testament to the critical role they serve in providing finance and accounting solutions, program management, statistical sampling, healthcare data mining, extract and analysis, healthcare claims auditing, medical record billing and coding, and administrative support.”

DHA’s objectives of this contract are twofold: To ensure the CRM division provides superior budgetary and financial stewardship of DHA’s centrally funded PSC and Medicare Eligible Retiree Health Care Fund (MERHCF) programs and to implement a comprehensive monitoring and evaluation component that identifies improper payments thereby safeguarding TRICARE’s funding and achieving cost savings to the program.

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

About Eagle Health

Eagle Health, LLC, an SBA-certified 8(a) entity, provides professional, finance and accounting, human capital management, and strategic services for a myriad of federal agencies, including Defense Health Agency, United States Agency for International Development, Department of Justice, US Army, Food and Drug Administration, General Services Administration, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation, and US Air Force. Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, Eagle Health offers up to $100M for DoD and $22M for non-DoD without Justification and Approval (J&A) and more than $22M with J&A sole-source procurement option to federal customers.