ALKM – Alkame Fulfillment Of $1 PPE Million Sales Contract Continues Alongside Expanding Co-Packing Operations

Las Vegas, Nevada, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM), today announced the ongoing fulfillment of a $1 million of Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) sales contract with Aladyn Protection Systems, LLC .

ALKM’s PPE business continues alongside the company’s expanding co-packing operations with a backlog of new product development .

Alkame Holdings, Inc. is a publicly traded holding company that operates with a focus in distinct sectors: health and wellness, technology, manufacturing, and distribution. The Company's wholly owned subsidiaries manufacture and distribute products with an emphasis on utilizing an enhanced water technology with several unique properties. The water technology is supported by four independent human clinical studies. There are a multitude of product applications we currently, or have capability to, utilize with our technology to produce and/or add value to, including but not limited to, consumer beverages, CBD/hemp products, pet products, horticulture, agriculture and aquaculture applications, and hand sanitizers.

