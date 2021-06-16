EquityNet Launches New Full Service Funding

Salt Lake City, UT, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityNet, the pioneer of business crowdfunding, is announcing the launch of the industry’s first flat fee subscription service that combines patented platform technology with expert consulting in preparing and conducting full cycle funding campaigns. EquityNet's team of consultants are experts with crowdfunding campaigns and can help clients save precious time and money in expediting funding campaigns. EquityNet's efficient business model enables it to offer affordable Full Service Funding that is a fraction of the cost of commission-based crowdfunding platforms.



Judd Hollas, founder and CEO of EquityNet, stated, “Entrepreneurs in EquityNet can work with our professionals to prepare an attractive funding campaign, maximize marketing promotions, and secure funding in a timely manner. We have broad expertise in all industry sectors and with all company stages, and can offer consultants that specialize in the client company’s stage and sector.”

According to Marcos Larios, Chief Operating Officer of EquityNet, "Our track record with clients produces superior funding campaigns, and in most cases leads to successful funding events. Over 100 client companies have used EquityNet’s consulting services to prepare funding campaigns, and we’re excited to expand our service offering to include campaign management for a true end-to-end solution.”

Many client companies are experiencing success with EquityNet’s Full Service Funding, including Yebo Technologies and Digital Dream Labs. According to David Mandel, Co-Founder & Chairman of Yebo Technologies, “I’ve found EquityNet to be a valuable source of active, serious investors. I highly recommend using their platform as part of any successful fundraising strategy.” In addition, Jacob Hanchar, CEO of Digital Dream Labs stated, "By using EquityNet we sent a very clear signal to investors that we were serious about our round of funding which helped close the deal."

Since its founding in 2005, thousands of privately-held companies and accredited investors have joined the EquityNet community to generate over $500 million in funding. The multi-patented EquityNet platform features over 10,000 listed companies covering all business maturities and industry sectors. Entrepreneurs can engage individual investors, angel groups, and venture capital funds on EquityNet to obtain the capital they need. Investors can check out any of the thousands of companies currently listed on EquityNet to find those that interest them.

About EquityNet

EquityNet is a recognized pioneer of crowdfunding and has operated one of the largest business crowdfunding marketplaces since 2005. EquityNet provides access to thousands of investors and has helped entrepreneurs across North America raise over $500 million in investment capital.