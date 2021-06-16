Briggs & Stratton’s Turf and Consumer Products Group Chooses BrandMuscle to Streamline, Scale, and Optimize Local Marketing Programs for Its Dealer Channel

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandMuscle, the industry leader in integrated local and channel marketing, announced a collaboration with Briggs & Stratton’s Turf and Consumer Products Group, which consists of residential and commercial outdoor products under the Ferris®, Simplicity®, and Snapper® brands. The team will leverage BrandMuscle’s Intelligent Marketing Platform to streamline, optimize, and scale local marketing execution for its dealer channel.



Using the platform’s brand management and co-op fund management capabilities, Briggs & Stratton’s Turf and Consumer Products Group will seek to increase program adoption and strategic use of co-op funds among its dealers. BrandMuscle’s single through-channel marketing automation platform will allow the Turf and Consumer authorized dealers to seamlessly track availability of co-op funds and use those funds when making marketing purchases, access ultra-flexible physical and digital templates to create customized advertisements, and view closed-loop reporting. Combined, these capabilities will enable the speed-to-market, flexibility, and insights required to scale brand campaigns across local markets and drive greater sales at dealer locations.

“Our team is consistently looking for tools that enhance our value to our customers,” said Christin Wam, Director of Marketing for Turf and Consumer Products at Briggs & Stratton. “We want to be easy to do business with, and BrandMuscle’s solutions, paired with their user interface, will elevate the engagement with our dealers to drive both their brand and ours. We are excited to launch this new partnership and track the growth of co-op usage and our dealer's local marketing activation. The team at BrandMuscle is laser-focused on making sure their solution meets our needs with our business goals in mind.”

BrandMuscle’s solutions make it easy for the Turf and Consumer dealers to see the value in participating in their corporate marketing program, access the most up-to-date marketing materials, customize templates to serve their local markets, and manage their co-op funds. Streamlining and simplifying the local marketing execution process will eliminate barriers that small-business owners face when marketing products from a global brand. By making its pre-approved marketing materials accessible to their local dealers, Briggs & Stratton’s Turf and Consumer Products Group will achieve greater consistency and engage customers at the local level.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton, headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is focused on providing power to get work done and make people's lives better. Briggs & Stratton is the world’s largest producer of gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment, and is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of commercial lithium-ion batteries, power generation, pressure washer, lawn and garden, turf care, and job site products through its Briggs & Stratton®, Simplicity®, Snapper®, Ferris®, Vanguard®, Allmand®, Billy Goat®, Murray®, Branco®, and Victa® brands. Briggs & Stratton products are designed, manufactured, marketed, and serviced in over 100 countries on six continents. For more information visit https://www.briggsandstratton.com/ .

About BrandMuscle

BrandMuscle is the leader in integrated local and channel marketing, serving over 300 of the world’s top brands, with 700 professionals in seven offices globally. The BrandMuscle Intelligent Local Marketing Platform enables brands and their local marketing partners to deliver the greatest marketing impact to each individual customer. BrandMuscle simplifies and scales digital and physical marketing execution, enabling brands to acquire and retain the best customers, build loyalty, enhance lifetime customer value, and maximize ROI. For more information about BrandMuscle visit https://www.brandmuscle.com/ or call (866) 464-4342.