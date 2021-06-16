Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Market to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2027

New York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Roll-to-Roll Printing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032799/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.6% over the period 2020-2027. Inks, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.4% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Substrates segment is readjusted to a revised 17.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.1% CAGR

- The Roll-to-Roll Printing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 25.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 17.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 15.4% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 37 Featured) -

3M Company

Agfa-Gevaert

BASF

DuPont

E Ink Holdings

Fujikura Ltd.

GSI Technologies LLC

Konica Minolta Inc.

LG Electronics

Molex

Nippon Mektron, Ltd

Nissha USA

NovaCentrix

Palo Alto Research Center

Samsung

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

Thinfilm

Ynvisible Interactive







