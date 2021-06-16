Nitric Oxide Innovations Drug Company Founder and CEO, Nathan Bryan Ph.D, Engages Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners (CMP), as Senior Advisor for Worldwide Licensing, Media Positioning Representation





Product technology from Dr. Bryan’s patents is responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue worldwide.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Announced today: Nitric Oxide Innovations drug company CEO, Nathan Bryan Ph.D, engages Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners (CMP) as Senior Advisor for Worldwide Licensing, Media positioning, representation of Dr. Bryan’s Literary, Broadcast, Consulting and Speaking Engagements.

Said Nathan S. Bryan Ph.D: "Nitric Oxide Innovations is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on nitric oxide based therapeutics. Our lead drug candidate, NOviricid is currently in an FDA cleared clinical trial (IND 150758) for African Americans and Hispanic patients recently diagnosed with COVID. NOviricid is a nitric oxide releasing lozenge designed to replete and restore nitric oxide in patients that are nitric oxide deficient and therefore at increased risk of illness from COVID. We are very pleased to be working with Alan Morell to ensure that our patented drug technology is communicated to the masses and is presented at the highest levels of Pharma decision makers for Licensing and Media positioning."

ABOUT NATHAN S. BRYAN Ph.D

Dr. Bryan earned his undergraduate Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry from the University of Texas at Austin and his doctoral degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, where he was the recipient of the Dean’s Award for Excellence in Research. He pursued his post-doctoral training as a Kirschstein Fellow at Boston University School of Medicine in the Whitaker Cardiovascular Institute. After a two year post-doctoral fellowship, in 2006 Dr. Bryan was recruited to join faculty at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston by Ferid Murad, M.D., Ph.D., 1998 Nobel Laureate in Medicine or Physiology. Dr. Bryan has been involved in nitric oxide research for the past 20 years and has made many seminal discoveries in the field. His many seminal discoveries have resulted in dozens of issued US and International patents and the product technology resulting from his discoveries and inventions has improved patient care worldwide. Most recently, Dr. Bryan serves as Founder and CEO of Nitric Oxide Innovations, LLC, a privately-held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is actively engaged in the discovery and development of nitric oxide based therapies for COVID-19, ischemic, non-obstructive coronary disease and topical wound care for pressure ulcers. Dr. Bryan is an international leader in molecular medicine and nitric oxide biochemistry.

HIGHLIGHTS OF NOviricid Drug OTC:

Below are a few highlights of NOviricid drug that makes it unique to any other treatment.

1. Nitric oxide inhibits corona virus replication;

2. Patients that are deficient in nitric oxide i.e. older patients with hypertension, diabetes, kidney and pulmonary disease are the most susceptible to infection and illness.

3. The body cannot deliver oxygen without nitric oxide, even when supplemental oxygen is administered. The problem in COVID patients is not oxygen availability, it is oxygen uptake and delivery.

4. Our NOviricid drug is a nitric oxide donor that releases 40ppm nitric oxide gas over 5 minutes as the lozenge is dissolving.

5. Blood oxygen levels increase to mid 90s within 3-5 minutes after drug administration.

6. Our data from our US FDA trial is showing an improvement in symptoms within a few days.

7. Nitric oxide prevents the systemic inflammation that occurs in COVID patients (endothelitis) that leads to organ damage.

8. It is extremely safe with no reported side effects. Over 100 million doses of our OTC nitric oxide product has been sold in the U.S. without a single adverse event reported.

Said Senior Advisor Alan Morell, “I have worked with Dr. Nathan Bryan over the last year and personally witnessed his hard work ethics, integrity, dedication and diligence in saving lives through the science of Nitric Oxide Innovations via his private companies. Nathan is THE LEADING EXPERT on Nitric Oxide messaging and it is our CMP mandate, to foster to the Worldwide Media, Nathan’s message in representing his personal and corporate endeavors with our Pharma/ Wall Street contacts."

About Alan Morell, CEO Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP) Beverly Hills

Mr. Morell has 30 years of global experience managing over 3500 campaigns, (currently representing 101 Doctors and Experts in Health and Wellness, more than any Agent in the sector) in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and the arts industry, who has represented and managed clients, that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Clio, Oscar; Emmy, ESPY, Telly, Victors and NY Times Best Selling Authors.

