Hospital Gowns Market Size Worth $ 5.02 Billion by 2027 at 6.6% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospital Gowns Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Hospital Gowns Market - Information by Type, Risk Type, Usability and Region - Forecast till 2027” the market is forecasted to reach USD 5.02 Billion by 2027 at a 6.6% CAGR.

Market Scope:

Hospital gowns offer enhanced protection against infections and reduce the risk of transmission of hospital acquired infections or HAIs. These gowns also help protect against bacterial as well as microbial infections, which could be dangerous for the patient. It is believed that the worldwide surge in cases of chronic disorders including cancer, diabetes, and various autoimmune diseases, owing to adoption of sedentary and unhealthy sedentary lifestyles, antimicrobial resistance, smoking and alcohol consumption has fostered the number of hospital admissions, which should bolster the demand for various types of hospital gowns in the following years.

Market Drivers and Dynamic Growth Factors:

Accelerated number of surgical procedures worldwide has been a favorable factor. Since hospital gowns are vital products during surgical procedures, the latter’s growing number is expected to bode well with the global market in the years ahead.

Dramatic increase in road accidents, trauma events and burns worldwide will also favor the global market for hospital gowns.

Market Restraints:

Availability of counterfeit products

Reuse of hospital gowns.

Key Players Locking Horns:

The hospital gowns industry is rife with a number of players indulging in intense competition. Many of these companies are focused on carrying out extensive research and development activities to introduce new gowns that have multiple applications. Leading companies also adopt various organic and inorganic competitive tactics, such as mergers & acquisitions, innovative product launches and expansions to enhance their share in the global industry.

Major Companies Profiled by MRFR are:

Standard Textile Co. Inc.

Angelica Corporation

Bellcross Industries Pvt Ltd.

Cardinal Health

3M

Atlas Infiniti

Medline Industries Inc.

Priontecx

Sara Health Care

AmeriPride Services Inc.

Market Segmentation:

Key market segments listed in the MRFR report are based on Type, Risk Type and Usability.

The major types of hospital gowns are patient gowns, non-surgical gowns, and surgical gowns. Patients gown section has procured the fastest growth rate, especially since the COVID-19 outbreak and the escalating cases worldwide. However, the highest gaining segment has been surgical gowns, with growing demand among surgeons to protect against infections at surgical sites.

Depending on risk type, the market segments can be high risk, minimal risk, low risk and moderate risk. It is likely that the minimal risk segment secures the highest growth rate in the years to come, given their extensive use in medical units, standard hospital units, basic care units, as well as during research and academic purposes. The top performing segment is expected to be high risk gown, as it is used for infectious diseases, pathogen resistance, and in places with high fluid exposure for a long time.

With respect to usability, reusable and disposable are the major segments highlighted in the MRFR study. The highest share belongs to the disposable gown segment, as this type of gown is cost effective and ensure a higher safety level. On the other hand, the demand for reusable gowns is picking up pace as these are safe to launder as per routine procedures and can be reused.

Regional Analysis

Europe, MEA or Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific or APAC and Americas are the major regions that have been focused on in the MRFR report to analyze the prospects of the global market.

America seems to be making the strongest progress in the global market and is most likely to take the lead in the ensuing years. Escalating number of surgical procedures and the players increasingly adopting competitive initiatives to boost sales of hospital gowns by focusing on modifications and innovations are touted to enhance the market size in the near future.

The European market has taken the second leading spot and could continue to grow steadily backed by the mounting number of surgeries as well as the rising prevalence of COVID-19. Increasing burden of diseases like Ebola hemorrhagic fever, HIV and hepatitis B & C has notably raised the demand for minimal risk gowns in the region.

Asia Pacific should advance at the fastest pace in the forecast period, in view of the fast penetration rate of global players in the region. Soaring number of diagnostics centers and hospitals is also likely to be a key growth booster. The growing focus on improving the healthcare infrastructure and the surging awareness with regard to patient hygiene and safety also foster the market share.

Developments Post COVID-19 Outbreak

The worldwide healthcare industry has felt the brutal effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in shifted focus on dealing with the aftermath. The lockdown following the novel coronavirus has also thrown challenges at the players in the form of revenue losses, debts, weaker supply chains, to name a few.

The accelerated cases of SARS-CoV-2 have compelled manufacturers to follow strict safety norms and maintain efficient communication, as employees’ health has become the key focus. However, the need for hospital gowns has gone up with the rising cases of hospital-acquired infections, which can mean a stronger comeback for the global market in the coming years.

