PCT, ATER & DNMR Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Shareholders of Class Actions and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT)

Class Period: November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021

Deadline: July 12, 2021

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the technology PureCycle licensed from Procter & Gamble is not proven and presents serious issues even at lab scale; (2) the challenges posed by the availability and competition for the raw materials necessary to commercialize the licensed technology are significant; (3) PureCycle's financial projections are baseless; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATER)

Class Period: December 1, 2020 and May 3, 2021

Deadline: July 12, 2021

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's organic growth is plummeting; (2) the Company's recent, self-lauded acquisitions were overpayments for flawed assets from questionable sources; (3) Aterian's purported artificial intelligence software is a flawed product that lacks customer interest; (4) Aterian uses rebate programs and paid or artificial reviews to pump up their product offerings; and (5) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Danimer Scientific Inc. (NYSE: DNMR)

Class Period: October 28, 2020 and May 4, 2021

Deadline: July 13, 2021

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Danimer had deficient internal controls; (2) as a result, the Company had misrepresented, inter alia, its operations' size and regulatory compliance; (3) Defendants had overstated Nodax's biodegradability, particularly in oceans and landfills; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

