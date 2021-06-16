Resilinc Receives 2021 Top Supply Chain Projects Award from Supply & Demand Chain Executive

MILPITAS, Calif., June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc Corporation, the world’s leading supply chain monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solution is pleased to be a 2021 Top Supply Chain Project Award recipient. The award, presented by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, spotlights successful and innovative projects between solution providers and their customers that resulted in supply chain excellence.



Resilinc was selected based on our Supply Chain Risk Management work with a Global 2000 Electronics Manufacturer; specifically, how our Multi-Tier Mapping and EventWatch services helped the customer offset supply disruptions during the pandemic. Having worked with and leveraged Resilinc’s Multi-Tier Mapping service since 2014, the manufacturer had successfully mapped the manufacturing and logistics locations of 650 tier 1 and critical tier 2 suppliers. With this capability, the supply chain team had precise knowledge of the sites where more than 7,500 parts and materials were produced.

As COVID-related lockdowns and disruptions spread across the world, the team logged into its Resilinc EventWatch platform and - within five minutes - was able to identify the specific sites where its parts and materials were produced. Throughout the pandemic, using Resilinc’s automated tools, the team didn’t have to scramble for the data it needed but quickly generated a list of critical suppliers in the disrupted areas and ascertained whether they were impacted and how seriously. Procurement staff concentrated on communicating with the most critical suppliers, especially those that had reported impacts. Ultimately, the manufacturer navigated the pandemic smoothly and was able to offset the supply chain disruptions that plagued other companies.

“We are thrilled to have earned a Top Supply Chain Project Award. This collaboration in particular reflects the importance of investing in supply chain risk management tools, like event monitoring and supplier network mapping,” said Resilinc CEO, Bindiya Vakil. “Supply chains are highly complex, and there is inherent risk no matter where you operate. Even as we emerge from the pandemic, risk is not going away. The best defense is knowing where your suppliers, and your suppliers’ suppliers operate, and then - when disruption hits - being able to work together to protect your supply lines in those regions.”

Resilinc helps transform the way that global organizations approach supply chain visibility and risk; driving them to shift from reactively addressing catastrophic supply chain events to putting preventative solutions in place through monitoring, mapping, and planning. These solutions – driven by Artificial Intelligence and machine learning - have enabled today’s largest companies to substantially offset supply chain disruption and enable resiliency.

About Resilinc

Resilinc is the world’s leading supply chain monitoring, mapping, and resiliency solution. Over 100 of the world’s leading organizations including IBM, General Motors, Amgen, and Western Digital rely on Resilinc’s AI-powered monitoring service to have visibility into potential supply chain disruption. Resilinc maps the supply chain multiple tiers deep, down to part, supplier and site levels, and exposes bottlenecks deep in sub-tier suppliers. Companies partner with Resilinc to protect revenue despite supply chain disruptions worldwide. For more information, visit us at http://www.resilinc.com.