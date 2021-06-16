LEGO Foundation awards $6 million grant to PRME for leadership education

New York, NY, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITED NATIONS — The Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), an initiative of the United Nations Global Compact, has been awarded a $6 million grant, by the LEGO Foundation for holistic skillset development in leadership education.

The grant, to be delivered over a three-year period, is the single largest grant awarded to the UN Global Compact family. It will be used to further enhance PRME’s work in equipping today's business students to deliver the innovative solutions that are needed to transform the private sector tomorrow towards a more equitable and sustainable world.

The project, The Impactful Five (i5): Learning in Leadership Education will build on prior LEGO Foundation research and expertise to develop and pilot pedagogical approaches for holistic skillset development to help the next generation of leaders address sustainable development.

John Goodwin, CEO of the LEGO Foundation said: “We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with PRME to explore how our research and learnings in holistic skills development can be adapted to the skillset needed among a future generation of leaders, who will help address the fast-changing challenges of the 21st century.”

Dr. Mette Morsing, Global Head of Principles for Responsible Management Education, said: “We are very pleased to have such generous support from the LEGO Foundation, a global role model on education and sustainable development. This grant will significantly serve to advance PRME’s strategic mission on transformative leadership education and to drive the collective impetus we need to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

This is a global project and PRME signatory schools and universities will be engaged when the project officially begins on 1 September 2021. PRME has selected Sulitest as a strategic partner to develop an assessment and learning framework.





About PRME

The Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME) is an initiative of the UN Global Compact and a United Nations-supported initiative founded in 2007. As a platform to raise the profile of sustainability in schools around the world, PRME equips today's business students with the understanding and ability to deliver change tomorrow. As a voluntary initiative with over 800 signatories worldwide, PRME has become the largest organized relationship between the United Nations and management-related higher education institutions. Find out more information at https://www.unprme.org/.

About LEGO Foundation

The LEGO Foundation aims to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow; a mission that it shares with the LEGO Group. The LEGO Foundation is dedicated to building a future where learning through play empowers children to become creative, engaged, lifelong learners. Its work is about re-defining play and re-imagining learning. In collaboration with thought leaders, influencers, educators and parents the LEGO Foundation aims to equip, inspire and activate champions for learning through play. Learn more on www.LEGOfoundation.com.

Contacts

PRME

Dr. Luisa Murphy, Global Coordinator, Partnerships and Fundraising

Email: murphy@unglobalcompact.org

The LEGO Foundation

Email: lego.foundation.media@LEGO.com