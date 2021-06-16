North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Declares $0.25 Per Share Dividend

DALLAS, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 15, 2021 the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) Board of Directors declared a $0.25 per share dividend. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of July 2, 2021 and will be paid on July 9, 2021.



North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with five locations in north Dallas and surrounding area. The current dividend is based on North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.’s current financial condition and is not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future. Please direct any questions to Glenn Henry, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Assets: $1.5 Billion

