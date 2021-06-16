Global Robotic Welding Market to Reach $7.5 Billion by 2027

New York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Welding Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032796/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Spot Welding, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.3% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Arc Welding segment is readjusted to a revised 8.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
- The Robotic Welding market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.
- Other Types Segment to Record 6.9% CAGR
- In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$410.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$657.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$861.7 Million by the year 2027.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- ABB
- Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH
- Comau S.P.A
- Daihen Corporation
- Denso Corporation
- FANUC Corporation
- IGM Robotic Systems
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries ltd.
- Kuka AG
- Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp
- Panasonic Corporation
- Yaskawa Electric Corporation
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032796/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Spot Welding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Spot Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Arc Welding by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Arc Welding by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Types by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Electricals &
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Electricals &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &
Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Metals &
Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Metals & Machinery by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding by
Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding,
Arc Welding and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding by
Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding, Arc
Welding and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for Robotic Welding by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding by End-Use -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense,
Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robotic
Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding,
Arc Welding and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robotic
Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Robotic
Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding,
Arc Welding and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Robotic
Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Robotic
Welding by Type - Spot Welding, Arc Welding and Other Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Spot Welding,
Arc Welding and Other Types for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Robotic
Welding by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Electricals &
Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robotic Welding
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Electricals & Electronics, Aerospace &
Defense, Metals & Machinery and Other End-Uses for the Years
2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032796/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________