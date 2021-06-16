FLYGTA Poised For a Strong Post Pandemic Future

TORONTO, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLYGTA would like to announce the signing of a strategic service agreement with SITA, the world’s leading specialist in air transport communications and information technology. This agreement will bring FLYGTA the technology needed to expand sales and distribution at a global scale, as it strongly emerges from worldwide restrictions. The FLYGTA team and private jets have provided a continuum of service during the pandemic for all travellers affected by industry-wide flight cancellations. The resiliency of FLYGTA during these tough times has it strategically positioned for a strong post-pandemic future.



“This agreement with SITA will enable our strategic expansion into a market segment which has traditionally been inaccessible in the Global Distribution Systems, which will allow our international partnerships, and their distribution capabilities to thrive,” says Chris Nowrouzi, CEO, FLYGTA. “It's a milestone that will bridge a major gap between the commercial and private aviation sectors, ultimately benefiting the global public with more options of air and tourism travel."

About FLYGTA Group

FLYGTA Group is a modern-day solution for executives, tourists, and adventurers. Headquartered at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, FLYGTA Group offers air taxi routes, airplane tours, and executive charter services through FLYGTA Airlines, tour operations through Visit Canada, as well as travel agency services with VidaJet.com. FLYGTA Group has a strong focus on safety, disruptive technologies, and operational excellence.

