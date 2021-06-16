Global Robotic Refueling Systems Market to Reach $474 Million by 2027

New York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Refueling Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032795/?utm_source=GNW

2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$474 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 44.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Gasoline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 44.8% CAGR and reach US$244.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Natural Gas segment is readjusted to a revised 42.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $11 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 41.9% CAGR

- The Robotic Refueling Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$11 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$74.8 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 41.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 40.3% and 37.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 30.3% CAGR.

- Petrochemicals Segment to Record 41.4% CAGR

- In the global Petrochemicals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 41.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$51.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$58.6 Million by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

ABB

Aerobotix

Aral

Daihen Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Fuelmatics

Gazpromneft-Aero

Green Fueling Technologies

KUKA AG

Mine Energy Solution

Neste

Plug Power Inc.

Rotec Engineering

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Scott

Shaw Development LLC

Simon Group Holdings

Stäubli International AG

Tatsuno Corporation

Yaskawa Electric Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

