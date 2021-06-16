Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2027

New York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robotic Lawn Mowers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032794/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.4% over the period 2020-2027. With Connectivity, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.2% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Without Connectivity segment is readjusted to a revised 10.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $196.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR

- The Robotic Lawn Mowers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$196.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$263.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.8% and 10.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.1% CAGR.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Alfred Kärcher

AL-KO

Deere & Co.

Future Gen Robotics

Hangzhou Favor Robot Technology

Hitachi

Honda Motor Company

Husqvarna

iRobot

LG

Linea Tielle

Mamibot

Milagrow HumanTech

MTD Products

Ningbo NGP Industry

Positec Tool (WORX)

Robert Bosch

STIGA

STIHL

The Kobi Company

The SUMEC Corp. (Yard Force)

Turflynx

Volta

Wiper Ecorobt (NIKO)

Yamabiko Europe (Belrobotics)

ZCS

Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology

ZICOM

ZIPPER Maschinen







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

