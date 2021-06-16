Global Robot Software Market to Reach $36 Billion by 2027

New York, June 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Robot Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032793/?utm_source=GNW

Recognition, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 39.3% CAGR and reach US$12.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Simulation segment is readjusted to a revised 37% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 37.8% CAGR

- The Robot Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 37.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 36.1% and 34.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 27.3% CAGR.

- Predictive Maintenance Segment to Record 41.4% CAGR

- In the global Predictive Maintenance segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 41.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$527.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027.



- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

ABB Ltd

Aibrain

Brain Corporation

Cloudminds

Energid technologies

Epson Robotics

Furhat robotics

IBM Corporation

iRobot

Microsoft Corporation

Neurala

Nvidia Corporation

Oxbotica







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032793/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Recognition by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Recognition by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Simulation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Simulation by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Predictive

Maintenance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Predictive Maintenance by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Management &

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Data Management &

Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Communication

Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Communication Management

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail &

eCommerce by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail & eCommerce by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare & Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare & Life

Sciences by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 28: World 7-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 29: World Current & Future Analysis for Service by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: World 7-Year Perspective for Service by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Software Type - Recognition, Simulation, Predictive

Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis and Communication

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Software

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recognition,

Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis

and Communication Management for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 33: USA Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & eCommerce,

Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other

Verticals, Manufacturing and Transportation & Logistics for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: USA Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: USA 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Software Type - Recognition, Simulation, Predictive

Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis and Communication

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recognition, Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Data

Management & Analysis and Communication Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 39: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and Transportation &

Logistics for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Software Type - Recognition, Simulation, Predictive

Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis and Communication

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recognition, Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Data

Management & Analysis and Communication Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and Transportation &

Logistics for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 47: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Software Type - Recognition, Simulation, Predictive

Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis and Communication

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recognition, Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Data

Management & Analysis and Communication Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 51: China Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 52: China 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and Transportation &

Logistics for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: China Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 54: China 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Software Type - Recognition, Simulation, Predictive

Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis and Communication

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recognition, Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Data

Management & Analysis and Communication Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 59: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 60: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and Transportation &

Logistics for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Software Type - Recognition, Simulation, Predictive

Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis and Communication

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recognition, Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Data

Management & Analysis and Communication Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: France Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 66: France 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and Transportation &

Logistics for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: France 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Software Type - Recognition, Simulation, Predictive

Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis and Communication

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recognition, Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Data

Management & Analysis and Communication Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 71: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 72: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and Transportation &

Logistics for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software

by Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Robot Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Service for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Software Type - Recognition, Simulation, Predictive

Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis and Communication

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recognition, Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Data

Management & Analysis and Communication Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 77: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 78: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and Transportation &

Logistics for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Software Type - Recognition, Simulation, Predictive

Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis and Communication

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Software

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Recognition,

Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis

and Communication Management for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 83: UK Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI,

Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and

Transportation & Logistics - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 84: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail & eCommerce,

Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other

Verticals, Manufacturing and Transportation & Logistics for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Robot Software by

Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 86: UK 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by Robot

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial and

Service for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Software Type - Recognition, Simulation, Predictive

Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis and Communication

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software

by Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recognition, Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Data

Management & Analysis and Communication Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 89: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Government &

Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Transportation & Logistics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and Transportation &

Logistics for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software

by Robot Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial and Service for the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Software Type - Recognition, Simulation, Predictive

Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis and Communication

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recognition, Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Data

Management & Analysis and Communication Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 95: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Government &

Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Transportation & Logistics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 96: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and Transportation &

Logistics for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software by

Robot Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial

and Service for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 99: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Software Type - Recognition, Simulation, Predictive

Maintenance, Data Management & Analysis and Communication

Management - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 100: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software

by Software Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Recognition, Simulation, Predictive Maintenance, Data

Management & Analysis and Communication Management for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 101: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Vertical - Retail & eCommerce, Government &

Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Other Verticals,

Manufacturing and Transportation & Logistics - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 102: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software

by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Retail &

eCommerce, Government & Defense, BFSI, Healthcare & Life

Sciences, Other Verticals, Manufacturing and Transportation &

Logistics for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Robot

Software by Robot Type - Industrial and Service - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Robot Software

by Robot Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Industrial and Service for the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032793/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________